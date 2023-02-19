California Loses Nearly 700,000 Residents Since 2020

By

The California exodus is no surprise to most – except maybe Gov. Gavin Newsom under whose scurrilous control the 700,000 residents chose to leave for freer states

The California exodus to other states is even worse than we realized; the state’s population dropped by more than 500,000 people between April 2020 and July 2022, with the number of residents leaving surpassing those moving in by nearly 700,000 the Los Angeles Times reported.

This news isn’t new – the Globe has been reporting for several years about California’s exodus of businesses to economically friendlier states, and residents seeking economic freedom and liberty.

In 2021, the Globe reported that California ranked as one of the top Outbound migration states, along with four other blue Democrat-run states, while the top Inbound migration states were all red Republican states:

Top Outbound States

Illinois – 68%

Michigan – 63%

New Jersey – 63%

California – 60%

New York – 59%

Top Inbound States

Arizona – 68%

South Carolina – 60%

Tennessee – 59%

North Carolina – 58%

Texas – 58%

Worth noting is that in 2018 California was one of the top Inbound destination states, according to Allied Van Lines Company data. By 2020, only two years later, California’s inbound migration was 40%, while its outbound migration was nearly 60%, which leads us to California’s bleeding residents and businesses today.

“The primary reason for the exodus is the state’s high housing costs, but other reasons include the long commutes and the crowds, crime and pollution in the larger urban centers,” the LA Times said. “The increased ability to work remotely — and not having to live near a big city — has also been a factor.”

They forgot to include the hundreds of thousands of homeless populating LA, San Francisco, Sacramento, San Diego, and smaller cities, the highest taxes in the nation, a failing electricity grid and rolling blackouts, wildfire “season,” government ordered water shortages, half of the state’s small businesses closed from Covid, 76,000 prisoners let out of state prisons, California’s failing public schools ranked at the bottom of all of the states at number #48.

Last week, Utah’s Governor told California residents who are looking to join the recent population exodus into red, Republican-led states like Utah should stay in California. “We’re having the opposite problem, this last census confirmed that Utah was the fastest-growing state in the last ten years,” Utah Gov. Spencer Cox told reporters outside the White House after New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy discussed ways he will encourage people to move to his state,” Fox News reported.

Gov. Spencer wasn’t being provocative – he explained that Utah doesn’t have the necessary housing and infrastructure yet to accommodate so many new residents.

What a nice problem to have.

Los Angeles and San Francisco counties lost the most residents. This is no surprise either as Los Angeles and San Francisco had the harshest, most draconian Covid restrictions, masking, lockdowns, school closures and vaccine mandates. Los Angeles and San Francisco counties also have the most crime.

In fact, San Francisco County and the State of California are still operating under Covid emergency orders – three years after declaring the Covid State of Emergency, or nearly 1,100 days later. San Francisco initially declared its emergency order in late February 2020 – ahead of Gov. Newsom’s March 4, 2020.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health (SFDPH) just announced Thursday that it will will finally end their COVID-19 public health emergency declaration at the end of the month, on the same day as Gov. Newsom’s vowed to end to the California Covid State of Emergency.

People can’t live like that – wondering if on any day the county public health or state Department of Public health tyrants would impose new masking mandates, or impose vaccine or booster mandates again. Or their children would be required to mask in school, as many schools districts threatened.

In late December 2021, the Globe reported: “with California Governor Gavin Newsom extending his emergency powers and a ‘State of Emergency,’ enforced mask mandates, vaccine mandates, and lockdowns for nearly two years, almost 400,000 Californians picked up and moved to red states opened for business and education – and no mask or vaccine mandates, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.”

“New Census Bureau population data show that California’s population decreased in 2021 by -367,299, or 1% of the population.”

Between 2020 and 2021, a total of 33 states saw population increases via inbound migration, while 17 states saw population decline via outbound migration. New York, California and Illinois suffered the largest population declines. Texas, Florida and Arizona enjoyed the largest numeric growth, and Idaho, Utah and Montana enjoyed the largest percentage growth.

