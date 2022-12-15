California Reparations Task Force Meets to Talk Eligibility

California’s committee to study reparations for African Americans was meeting in Oakland Wednesday to discuss what could be done to mitigate the generational harm of slavery and discrimination, and who would receive possible payments.
The first-in-the-nation task force previously voted to limit reparations to Black California residents whose ancestors were living in the United States in the 19th century. This week, the group will talk about whether there could be additional eligibility requirements and what time frame reparations could hinge on.
The nine-member group appointed by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and leaders of the Legislature were meeting in the City Hall of Oakland, birthplace of the Black Panthers. The San Francisco Bay Area city has a rich Black history but has shed its Black population as rising home prices forced people out.
The group will also discuss how the state may address its impact on Black families whose property was seized through eminent domain. The topic garnered renewed attention after lawmakers last year voted to return a beachfront property known as Bruce’s Beach to descendants of the Black residents who owned it until it was taken in the 20th century.
Kamilah Moore, the task force’s chair, doesn’t expect the group to come to any final decisions at this week’s two-day meeting.
“We’re still in the exploratory phase,” she said.
The task force has a July 1 deadline to complete its final report for the Legislature listing recommendations for how the state can address its legacy of discriminatory policies against Black Californians. The group’s work contrasts from similar efforts that have stalled in Congress.
Carroll Fife, an Oakland city council member, said at the start of Wednesday’s meeting that it’s time for public officials to “do right by Black folks.”
“This is the pressure that is needed to fight the fight that so many people who came before us tried to do,” she said.
Lawmakers in other parts of the country have pushed their states and cities to study reparations without much progress. But Evanston, Illinois, became the first U.S. city last year to make reparations available for Black residents, and public officials in New York will try anew to create a reparations commission in the state.
Officials from Oakland, Sacramento, Los Angeles and other California cities will talk about local reparations efforts during a panel Wednesday.
That will include Khansa T. Jones-Muhammad, vice-chair of Los Angeles’ Reparations Advisory Commission, who said the commission — created last year under then-Mayor Eric Garcetti — doesn’t have a date set in stone to complete its work.
The goal of the commission is to advise the city on a pilot program for distributing reparations to a group of Black residents.
“A lot of our first year has really just been laying the groundwork to have a strong commission,” she said.
In September, economists started listing preliminary estimates for what could be owed by the state as a result of discriminatory policies. But they said they need more data to come up with more complete figures.
Moore said the task force has not decided on any dollar amounts or what form reparations could take, but the public’s interest in those estimates shows optimism about the group’s work. The group hasn’t discussed where money for reparations could potentially come from.
About 30 people gathered Saturday at a Black-owned coffee shop in Sacramento for a reparations information session led by the Coalition for a Just and Equitable California, said Chris Lodgson, an organizer for the group.
The coalition is focused on advocating for reparations for Black residents. It has been supportive of reparations largely targeted at the descendants of enslaved African Americans.
“Generally speaking, Black folks can support other Black folks in the things that they want and need even if not everybody is benefitting equally from it or directly from it,” Lodgson said.
California Secretary of State Shirley Weber, a former assemblywoman, authored the bill that created the state’s task force, and the group began its work last year. The bill was signed into law in September 2020 after a summer of nationwide protests against racism and police brutality following the killing of George Floyd, a Black man, by a white police officer in Minnesota.
Comments
NO REPARATIONS!!!
This is just another Black free ride ticket!!!
Take up the matter with the decedents of Slave owners!!!
Just like going down the hole in Alice in Wonderland.
And this time there would be no returning.
Insanity X 100
I think this is outstanding. Finally the democrats might have to pay up for all the slaves they bought and forced into hard labor. I myself want some form of reparation because my great great grandfather fought the democrat south for the freedom of the blacks in the Civil War!!! Also, I read an article a few years back that barry Hussein Soetoro’s great gramdfather HAD SLAVES!!! But since Barry is a card carrying communist fascist racist satanic democrat…..he’ll obviously get a pass!!! just imagine, people who never owned slaves forced to pay money (or ANY form of reparation) to people who were never slaves…the democrat logic at work!!!
This is TOTALLY ABSURD.
What kind of ‘Kool-Aid’ are they drinking now?
START THE DEMOCRAT CIRCUS IN SACTO.
This is TOTALLY WACKO.
START THE DEMOCRAT CIRCUS IN SACTO.
Reparations for anyone who comes to America as a slave, indentured servant, or illegal/ legal emigrant is nothing more than the current generation seeking to continue as slaves to the system. The Blacks have used this for at least forty or fifty year (and perhaps since the removal of slavery at the time of the Civil War), since President Johnson created the Great Society, or whatever it was called, that said if the man is not around the woman and children will be taken care of by the government. The families of a great many of the Black community fell apart as the men did leave and the women were paid by government in a way that provided most of the basic necessities. Other programs supplemented that program through additional government money. Of course that ended up being the plan of action of many other people that saw how nice it was to be taken care of and have no responsibilities. The number now on such programs likely adds up to well over 100 million people in a population of around 350 million. WHEN DO WE INCLUDE RESPONSIBILITY ON THE PART OF THE PEOPLE THAT HAVE FOUND OUR GOVERNMENT TO BE THE POT OF MONEY , JUST WAITING TO HAND IT TO THEM???? If not fixed we are likely, sooner than later, to be living in a socialist system controlled totally by a few who will shortly thereafter take away just about everything, tell us exactly how to live and let those unwilling to take care of themselves die.
Given the fact that California currently has a multibillion-dollar shortfall in expected tax revenue receipts and this shortfall is expected to rise to an over US$25 BILLION-dollar shortfall by the end of the fiscal year, just how do these fools expect to fund this giveaway?
Never mind that this entire operation is fatally flawed, in that it is bribing one set of voters and demanding that another group of citizens, is held financially responsible today, for events that happened two centuries ago which were outlawed by the 13th Amendment to the Constitution.
I realize that this effort is the finest example of our current regime in Sacramento intelligence and as such I should park my logic and brain away and simply say “Yes Massah”.
But No.
We need to establish the State of New California and reestablish a Republican form of government as guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and required by that Constitution to be in effect on every state of the Union of States who enter the Compact of the United States of America.
Come to Anaheim next month to participate in the State of New California’s 10th Constitutional Convention.
When: Jan, 12-14
Where: Sheraton Park Hotel, Anaheim