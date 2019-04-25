California restaurants may add climate change surcharge

By

Dining out may get more expensive in California.

As part of an initiative aimed at combating climate change, restaurants will have the option to adhere to the Restore California Renewable Restaurant program and add a one percent surcharge to diners’ bills. The extra money will go to support environmentally friendly farming practices.

Though the surcharge is voluntary for both restaurants and customers, Anthony Myint – owner of popular Mission Chinese restaurant in San Francisco’s Mission district, and founder of the non-profit Perennial Farming Initiative responsible for the new program – has been adding a 3 percent carbon neutral surcharge for the past six months and raised nearly $20,000, according to local reports.

