California State Budget Process Is Broken

Well, they’ve done it again. Since the passage of Proposition 25 more than a decade ago, the California Legislature has passed what can only be described as fake budgets. The 2021-22 “budget” passed last week is no exception.

Despite the self-congratulatory preening of Democratic leadership, the “on-time” budget is neither on-time nor is it a real budget. The bill laughingly labeled the budget bill (AB 128) is not a true annual spending plan for the state, as it leaves many issues unresolved.

And how will those unresolved issues be resolved? Through open public hearings with input from all members of the legislature? Of course not. Substantial provisions of the budget will be negotiated behind closed doors among just three people: The two Democratic legislative leaders and Governor Gavin Newsom. Republicans, the media and the public are shut out of providing any comment or input.

Longtime political writer Dan Walters called it “a self-serving sham budget.” The Sacramento Bee hit the nail on the head regarding the real reason the budget bill passed last week with the headline, “California lawmakers pass budget that ensures they get paid — but still need deal with Newsom.”

