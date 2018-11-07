California Voters Decide to Keep Democrats’ Gas Tax Increase

By

Among numerous measures that went before the state’s voters Tuesday, Californians rejected a proposal to repeal a gasoline tax increase that was passed by the Legislature to fund road and transportation projects. Proposition 6 failed Tuesday after Democrats campaigned to preserve $5 billion a year to fix roads and improve transit.

The state’s Republicans sought to repeal hikes in fuel taxes and vehicle fees that are expected to fund $52 billion in transportation projects over a decade. Their plan also would have required voter approval for future gas tax hikes.

GOP lawmakers argued that California has grown too expensive and tax dollars need to be spent more wisely. They hoped the measure would help drive Republican voter turnout in contested state and congressional races.

“It’s about whether working families will be given some breathing room and whether we can address the high cost of living in California,” Carl DeMaio, a former San Diego city councilman who led the effort, told the Mercury News. “That’s real money.”

Democrats and construction industry and union leaders maintained the revenues are vital to upgrade California’s crumbling roads and bridges. …

