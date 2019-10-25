California Wants to ANALYZE Your Child for TRAUMA Before Entering School

By

Parents of California need to be on the alert. The Newsom administration is going to demand that before your child enters school, they MUST go through “a screening” for childhood trauma. This will not be done by someone you choose, but by the government. So, if a child talks about going to church and believing that abortion is murder, the government could consider that a childhood trauma. In the extreme, take the child from the parents. If you thought government mandating that poisons be put into your child was bad — this is a million times worse.

We need a movement, now to stop this threat to families and children. As I have said before government believe your children belong to the State — not the parents. Who is to decide what a trauma is — government?

As Patrice Gaines reported for NBC:

Dr. Nadine Burke Harris has an ambitious dream: screen every student for childhood trauma before entering school.

A school nurse would also get a note from a physician that says: ‘Here is the care plan for this child’s toxic stress. And this is how it shows up,’” said Burke Harris, who was appointed California’s first surgeon general in January.

It could be it shows up in tummy aches. Or it’s impulse control and behavior, and we offer a care plan. Instead of reacting harshly and punitively, every educator is trained in recognizing these things. Instead of suspending and expelling or saying, ‘What’s wrong with you?’ we say, ‘What happened to you?’

Another reason to Recall Gavin Newsom — do it for the children.

