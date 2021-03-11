California’s Embarrassment of Tax Riches

By

California politicians, including Gov. Gavin Newsom and majority party legislators, practically break their arms trying to pat themselves on the back for the fact that California has a large and unexpected budget surplus. According to last month’s report from the California Department of Finance, general fund receipts for the first seven months of the current fiscal year were $10.5 billion above the Governor’s Budget forecast.

But government policies had little to do with the generation of this excess revenue. After all, more so than most other states, California imposed some of the most draconian lockdown laws (many pursuant to executive orders) in the nation. But California taxpayers continued to contribute to state revenue in large amounts, not because of these regulations, but in spite of them. The reality is that the private sector can adapt with more innovation and flexibility than is ever demonstrated in the public sector. Companies allowed their employees to work from home and for many businesses, particularly in the technology sector, operations scarcely skipped a beat.

That doesn’t mean that there hasn’t been private-sector pain. The government-imposed lockdowns have crushed many service industries such as hair salons, restaurants, the travel industry and theme parks. This is evidenced by California’s continued high unemployment rate and steady outmigration of both businesses and individuals. Nonetheless, the “California Tax Machine” (the actual title of a book) continues to chug along.

Strangely enough, the billions of dollars of unanticipated revenue in California presents an embarrassing situation for Democrats in both Sacramento and Washington. In the state Capitol, a brimming treasury removes the need for more tax hikes. Such calls for new taxes were difficult enough with California’s already highest-in-the-nation income tax rate, state sales tax rate and gas tax. But now such proposals just look greedy, much like a billionaire expecting a working class relative to pick up the check at a posh restaurant.

Of course, that hasn’t stopped the most radical of progressives from putting several such proposals on the table, but even some Democrats are pushing back on the idea of higher taxes. For example, Gov. Newsom has so far rejected the idea of one of the more radical proposals, a wealth tax on California’s millionaires and billionaires.

