California’s In a Hole – Time To Stop Digging

For those of us who have been here long enough, we have seen how our once Golden State has disintegrated beyond recognition. For those familiar with military jargon, “FUBAR” is certainly apt for the state of our state. California, the United States’ testing ground for all ridiculous uber-progressive policies, is unrecognizable from as recently as a decade ago.

The liberal-instigated crisis du-jour is the issue of homelessness. Psychiatrists, educators and political scholars struggle day and night to figure out the answer to the homelessness crisis. The solutions elude them for one basic reason – they don’t want to confront the bare facts.

The answer is pretty simple. Over the last 20 years, California has been controlled by the Democrat party. And for 20 years, the quality of life in California has plummeted. On top of that, it seems as if the taxes will never stop rising. Democrats supply of wrecking balls to apply to our state seems endless.

Los Angeles and San Francisco are just two examples of failed Democrat governance. Streets are full of homeless people. Feces, urine, garbage and heroin stained syringes litter the streets of these cities. The city of San Francisco employs individuals who are known as the “Poop Patrol,” and pays them almost $184,000 a year including salary and benefits, to steam clean the city’s sidewalks, according to Business Insider.

Democrats would like to twist the narrative to the benefit of their interests. But when you look at the facts, their policies are racking up failures faster than Saddam Hussein’s army in “Operation Desert Strom.” Following the advice of Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel when he was President Obama’s Chief of Staff to “never let a crisis go to waste,” Democrats want to make the homeless issue another excuse to raise taxes and implement more government control in the housing sector. They firmly believe that the homeless issue is caused by increasing costs of housing. But that is only partially true, and ignores the Democrats roll in raising regulations which add tens of thousands of dollars to the cost of new homes.

The main driver of homelessness, as even many of the more honest folks who work with the homeless, is that half or more of the individuals living in California’s streets suffer with severe mental illness. Even if you built these individuals a home and gave them the keys, they still would not be willing or able to support themselves.

To be able to solve the issue, we must first look at what is causing it. Jerry Brown signed A.B. 109, a bill that revised California’s prison system because it was “overcrowded.” Brown allowed for the release of “non-violent” criminals back into the streets. A large number of these individuals who were let out have nowhere to go. To make it worse, many of them are suffering from mental illnesses and drug addictions. So what do they do? They live in the liberal’s brave new world – they live on the streets, poop on the streets, inject their drugs on the streets and then dispose of the used syringes on the streets.

But even the Democrats soon realized that these individuals would suffer starvation since they could not support themselves. Democrats, not wanting to be held responsible for that, did the usual liberal maneuver and introduced legislation – in the name of compassion of course – making the problem worse.

In November of 2014, Californians passed the The Safe Neighborhoods and Schools Act, aka Prop 47. Prop 47 reclassified theft of items under “$950 or less as exclusively a misdemeanor”, even if the theft is committed every single day. So the homeless were told – yea some might say encouraged – to steal $950 worth of goods every day from the stores in our communities and get away with it.

In 2017, California Democrats passed Senate Bill 180, which aims at amending the penal code section that relates to drug offenses. The goal is to depopulate the overcrowded prisons. Predictably, S.B 180 is an utter failure. The only thing this bill accomplishes is putting a further strain on law enforcement officials who want to make our communities safer. Under the bill, law enforcement can’t send repeat drug offenders back to prison. These repeat drug offenders, many of whom are homeless, continue to commit drug offenses, often in public areas where children play.

Instead of paying attention to issues that Californians actually face every day, Democrats chase left wing narratives and play at peoples’ emotions. Democrats essentially banned the use of plastic straws in an effort to “save the environment,” even though plastic straws constitute less than one half of one percent of our flow of waste.

Americans are starting to see straight through this lie. If Democrats actually cared about the environment, they’d do something about all the trash, feces, drugs and syringes that stain the sidewalks of once beautiful cities like San Francisco. While children have no other choice but to play in parks that are riddled with feces and used syringes by homeless people, the Democrats could care less.

They have been in control of California for more than twenty years now, and clearly, their governance is driving our state downhill. There’s an old saying that the first rule when finding yourself in a hole is to stop digging. Here’s hoping that California voters realize the deep and expanding hole they are in and stop digging by replacing their legislators next year and governor in 2022.