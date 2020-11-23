California’s Political Hypocrisy

By

California politicians must be bent on emulating Roman history. At the same time we have “Nero fiddling while Rome burns,” it’s also “bread and circuses for all.”

In Rome, the fat-cat elitist politicians knew that the people could riot and overthrow their aristocratic lives. To be able to maintain their comfortable lives required keeping the people fed well enough and distracted with grand entertainment – gladiator battles and chariot races. This appeased the people of Rome for periods of relative calm.

Events recently in California have demonstrated once again that too many politicians forget they are elected by the people, to represent the people. While it is evident that far too many of California’s elected politicians feel they are aristocracy, their bread and circuses only last so long, and appease so much.

Gov. Gavin Newsom was caught in recent weeks dining in Napa Valley at a large dinner party at the swanky French Laundry restaurant, violating his own COVID stay-at-home orders. Monday at his press briefing, he issued a duplicitous apology, arguing that Napa was in the orange, less restrictive of his lockdown tiers, and the party was outside… as if that minimized his personal breach.

Newsom smiled and smirked and even lied during his apology to the people, claiming the dinner party was outside. Photos taken by another guest dining at the French Laundry show that his large group was indeed indoors.

Within days of Newsom’s blatant violation of his own statewide lockdown orders, many state lawmakers headed to Maui for an annual conference hosted by the Independent Voter Project. We still aren’t sure how they bypassed the Hawaii 14-day quarantine all other travelers are ordered to follow.

By Friday, Gov. Newsom ordered 41 California counties back into the most restrictive of lockdowns, and a 30-day statewide 10:00PM curfew.

A political friend offered his own plan: “At 10:01 PM on Saturday, November 21, I’ll be going outside, waiving our Gadsden Flag, ringing a cowbell, and telling Governor French Laundry Newsom to stick it where the sun doesn’t shine.”

He suggested we start a state wide movement to do the same. Everyone goes outside at 10:01 PM Saturday night Nov. 21st and tell the Governor “Covid This!”

We also learned this week that the RecallGavin2020 has a head of steam with 800,000 signatures gathered, and solid funders.

Many thought that the 4-5 month silence from the recall campaign meant it was stalled.

Au contraire… the recall busy bees had been quite productive, continuing to gather signatures. Top fundraisers joined the movement and secured important funding.

Just as with the 2003 recall of Gov. Gray Davis, the ground game is as important as the big name backers and funders. It’s good to see both factions working together, as both are equally important.

Many think Gov. Newsom and his people were caught off-guard and totally flat-footed. The last governor who mocked recall attempts found himself on the receiving end of being tossed out of office and replaced by a Hollywood star.

