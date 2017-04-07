CA’s Climate Obsession Keeps Energy and Housing Prices High

To some progressives, California’s huge endorsement for the losing side for president reflects our state’s moral superiority. Some even embrace the notion that California should secede so that we don’t have to associate with the “deplorables” who tilted less enlightened places to President-elect Donald Trump. One can imagine our political leaders even inviting President Barack Obama, who reportedly now plans to move to our state, to serve as the California Republic’s first chief executive.
As a standalone country, California could accelerate its ongoing emergence as what could be called “the Republic of Climate.” This would be true in two ways. Dominated by climate concerns, California’s political leaders will produce policies that discourage blue-collar growth and keep energy and housing prices high. This is ideal for the state’s wealthier, mostly white, coastal ruling classes. Yet, at the same time, the California gentry can enjoy what, for the most part, remains a temperate climate. Due to our open borders policies, they can also enjoy an inexhaustible supply of cheap service workers.
Of course, most Californians, particularly in the interior, will not do so well. They will continue to experience a climate of declining social mobility due to rising costs, and businesses, particularly those employing blue-collar and middle-income workers, will continue to flee to more hospitable, if less idyllic, climes.
California in the Trump era
Barring a rush to independence, Californians now must adapt to a new regime in Washington that does not owe anything to the state, much less its policy agenda. Under the new regime, our high tax rates and ever-intensifying regulatory regime will become even more distinct from national norms.
President Obama saw California’s regulatory program, particularly its obsession with climate change, as a role model leading the rest of the nation — and even the world. Trump’s victory turns this amicable situation on its head. California now must compete with other states, which can only salivate at the growing gap in costs.
At the same time, foreign competitors, such as the Chinese, courted by Gov. Jerry Brown and others to follow its climate agenda, will be more than happy to take energy-dependent business off our hands. They will make gestures to impress what Vladimir Lenin labeled “useful idiots” in our ruling circles, but will continue to add coal-fired plants to power their job-sapping export industries.
Joel Kotkin is the R.C. Hobbs Presidential Fellow in Urban Futures at Chapman University in Orange and executive director of the Houston-based Center for Opportunity Urbanism (www.opportunityurbanism.org).
Yes, Jerry the Stupid with his toady Mary Nichols and Tax deLeon are all complicit in the climate “hoax”. Over two hundred peer reviewed papers have been published this year showing how LITTLE CO2 has to do with anything. Even the EPA admitted that if all of the countries in the World adhered to the Paris Agreement, the temperature would only change one hundredth of a degree. And Jerry, just how much of that hundredth of a degree will Kalifornia contribute? And many times in the past the World temperature has exceeded the two degrees that “will heat the Earth beyond repair”. Quixote Brown and the rest of them rely on the IPCC computer models that are so far out of sync with the actual temperatures they are laughable. And also the IPCC didn’t consider anything else in what warms the Earth, like that big shiny thing in the sky? Our C02 level is at 400 ppm. It should be at 1000ppm to sustain the agricultural needs of the growing World population. It is NOT a pollutant but a NECESSITY for growth. There are hundreds of
complications in climate and blaming just one man made trace gas is ridiculous. But, do you realize how many billions have flowed to colleges and labs for “climate research”? No wonder there are so many “believers” in academia.