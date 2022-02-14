By

Changing California one election at a time is a goal we all want to see.

But how?

“You owe it to your philosophy to study how to win.”

Morton C. Blackwell, Founder of the conservative Leadership Institute and the Virginia Republican National Committeeman

Founded in 1979 by Morton, a veteran of President Reagan’s Administration, LI provides training in campaigns, fundraising, grassroots organizing, youth politics, and communications. The Institute teaches conservatives of all ages how to succeed in politics, government, and the media.

And Campaign Leadership Training is coming to California but, first, how good is this?

Since 1979, LI has trained more than 200,000 conservative activists, leaders, and students. The Institute’s unique college campus network has grown to more than 1,700 conservative campus groups and newspapers.

While many liberal organizations exist to increase the involvement of liberal activists, few similar organizations exist to serve conservatives. Because conservatism tends to focus on the power of ideas, most conservative organizations are think tanks that focus on policy or legislation.

LI increases the number and effectiveness of conservative activists and leaders in the public policy process. The Institute doesn’t analyze policy; it teaches conservative Americans how to influence policy through direct participation, activism, and leadership.

Virtually all significant conservative organizations across America now employ Institute graduates.

Meet three of LI’s 200,000 trained conservative leaders who you probably already know:

Grover Norquist – Americans for Tax Reform

“ Without effective activists on the ground, policy reform faces tremendous uphill challenge. By far, the easiest way to change government is from the grassroots, and in order to drive that kind of change, conservatives must be effective in the trenches. The Leadership Institute makes that possible.”

Jim Jordan – US Rep OH

“ If you want to accomplish anything of significance, it’s never easy. It’s always hard. But we need to stand up. If there is not a strong United States of America, the world gets truly dangerous. Thank you LI for training young people in these values.

Kat Timpf – Fox News

“ As part of my job at the Leadership Institute’s Campus Reform, I received TV training that taught me the skills I needed to feel confident in my first few appearances — and then the feedback on those appearances that I needed to sharpen them. I hadn’t had any kind of formal TV training beforehand.”

Sign up for the LI Campaign School in Glendale, California, March 11, 12 and 13.

Ideal attendees are current and prospective candidates, campaign advisors and staff, volunteers, and activists interested in impacting public policy.