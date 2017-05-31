Charles Munger did NOT make donations to causes for Gov. Jerry Brown 

By

Due to a reporting error in a recent post by Stephen Frank, an article that appeared yesterday in the California Political Review and California Political News and Views contained inaccurate and incorrect information regarding donations of Charles Munger, Jr., a Palo Alto physicist and influential GOP donor.

Since 2011, Munger has donated $750,000 to charitable causes at the behest of former Republican Assemblyman Sam Blakeslee, R-San Luis Obispo.

He has not donated money on behalf or for Jerry Brown, as was originally reported in the Orange County Register and then further written about by Frank. The OC Register article was corrected on its website and Frank’s article has been removed from California Political News and Views. CPR apologizes for the error.