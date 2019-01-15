Citizenship Question on 2020 Census backed by US Justice Foundation

By

President Donald Trump’s decision to include a question about citizenship status on the decennial census is receiving critical support – as an activist federal judge tries to remove the question from the 2020 Census.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman issued a preliminary ruling that would ban the U.S. Department of Commerce from asking a citizenship question on the national count “without curing the legal defects.” The Trump administration is expected to appeal the lower court decision to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

“Our government is legally entitled to include a citizenship question on the census and people in the United States have a legal obligation to answer,” Kelly Laco, a Justice Department spokeswoman, said following the ruling. “Reinstating the citizenship question ultimately protects the right to vote and helps ensure free and fair elections for all Americans.”

The Justice Department’s potential appeal will be aided by a new report published by the United States Justice Foundation, which says that the lower court ruling is on shaky legal ground and is ripe for an appeal.

“Throughout history, the American people and government officials have seen the citizenship question as routine and non-controversial,” the US Justice Foundation, a nonprofit public interest organization, finds in its latest report on the 2020 Census. “Citizenship status was included in past census questionnaires, both short and long forms, as well as the American Community Survey.”

Bill Clinton’s Census Defended Citizenship Question

In its detailed report, the US Justice Foundation catalogues the overwhelming evidence to support inclusion of a citizenship question on the population tally, including the Clinton administration’s defense of the question.

Under President Bill Clinton, the US Justice Foundation points out, the Census Bureau identified many key government functions and benefits tied to the citizenship question, including education, employment, social services, provisions under the Voting Rights Act, and at least ten statutory uses.

“The Clinton administration defended both the short and long form U.S. Census questionnaires, including a question of citizenship status,” the US Justice Foundation observes in its report. “It is worth noting that a named party in the case, representing the U.S. federal government, is none other than Clinton Secretary of Commerce William M. Daley, who would later go on to serve as President Barack Obama’s chief of staff.”

In addition to the Voting Rights Act, the Clinton administration U.S. Census Bureau identified other government functions, programs and services where place of birth, citizenship and year of entry data serve the public.

Education : Support the Refugee Education Assistance Act, in allocating funds to public and private nonprofit organizations.

: Support the Refugee Education Assistance Act, in allocating funds to public and private nonprofit organizations. Employment : Evaluate the effectiveness of equal employment opportunity policies and programs under the Civil Rights Act.

: Evaluate the effectiveness of equal employment opportunity policies and programs under the Civil Rights Act. Immigration Services : Determine proper staffing and budgeting for supporting non- citizens through the naturalization process.

: Determine proper staffing and budgeting for supporting non- citizens through the naturalization process. Social Services: Develop health care and other services tailored to the language and cultural diversity of the foreign-born elderly.

84 Percent of California Census Committee Members Democrat

As the legal fight over the citizenship question continues, state-level census committees in liberal states could find themselves facing legal challenges of their own, due to lack of transparency and growing evidence of blatant partisan activities.

The California Complete Count Committee, an official state-level census government panel, recently produced just eight emails in response to a public records request filed by the US Justice Foundation.

The lack of transparency comes as questions are raised about the overwhelmingly partisan nature of the committee’s membership. An astounding 84 percent of California Complete Count Committee members – 21 of 25 – are registered Democrats, a poor representation of California’s actual political profile. Members of the California Complete Count Committee include powerful Democrat Party officials and left-wing activists, including the chief of staff for the California Labor Federation.

“With this decision, Democrats have opened the door to wide-ranging investigations into state-level census committees,” the US Justice Foundation notes.