You are here: Home / Top Stories / Comey Testimony Debated – Jim Lacy on CNN International

Comey Testimony Debated – Jim Lacy on CNN International

June 8, 2017 By James V. Lacy 2 Comments

In this segment on CNN International airing on the eve of former FBI Director James Comey’s appearance before Congress, Comey’s prepared statement and interactions with President Donald Trump are vigorously debated by California Political Review Publisher Jim Lacy and California Democrat activist Matt Littman.

Lacy.Comey

Filed Under: Top Stories