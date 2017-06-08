Comey Testimony Debated – Jim Lacy on CNN International

In this segment on CNN International airing on the eve of former FBI Director James Comey’s appearance before Congress, Comey’s prepared statement and interactions with President Donald Trump are vigorously debated by California Political Review Publisher Jim Lacy and California Democrat activist Matt Littman.
If you watch the Still Report on Comey on youtube, he gives a very good history of how Comey has been involved in covering up for the Clintons.