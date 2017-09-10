In this segment from the Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s Sunday news show “Weekend Breakfast,” California Political Review publisher Jim Lacy discusses the week’s news in Washington, D.C., including the Trump Administration’s DACA announcement, the Hurricane Harvey relief package, North Korea, and Trump’s determination to stem illegal immigration.
DACA, Debt Ceiling, North Korea explained – Jim Lacy on Australian Broadcasting’s Sunday Show, 9/10/17
September 10, 2017 By Leave a Comment
