Democrats Are Trying to Steal Another Election — Here’s How

When something important to you is stolen from you, it is natural to call attention to it and try to recover what was rightly yours. How could anyone say it was wrong for you to do so?

Yet, despite abundant evidence of fraud in this election, the media and a handful of wimpy Republicans are throwing shade on President Trump for saying the Democrats are trying to steal the election. Fortunately, CNN and the chattering classes don’t get to decide who wins the election. In the coming weeks secretaries of state must certify the actual votes in their states, and courts will consider any evidence of cheating. The fat lady isn’t close to singing her final aria.

I speak with experience of having elections stolen from the GOP. Over the last 40 years the Dems have stolen multiple seats from the GOP. I witnessed one those thefts firsthand in 1980. I was a Republican Assemblyman in California. The GOP worked hard to increase our numbers so that we could prevent Willie Brown, Jerry Brown, Maxine Waters and their squad of Leftists from wreaking havoc on the Golden State.

In the ’80 election we added two new Republicans, bringing us to 32 out of the 80 members. We were on a roll. But a funny thing happened on our road to building a majority. The Democrats stole one of the seats we had rightly won.

In Stockton, the Republican candidate had won by 21 votes. That was close, but nevertheless it was a win. In fact, it was so clear that our candidate had won that he was sworn into the Assembly with all the other members just a month after the election.

But chicanery was afoot. The night of the election, after the votes were all counted, the Registrar placed the ballots in a storeroom. There was only one door to the storeroom, and a seal was affixed to that door.

The next morning when the staff arrived, they found the seal broken, and a new tray of absentee votes had been placed inside. There was no explanation of where the tray came from, nor who had broken the seal and placed them in the closet.

However, the Dems brought in an extremely aggressive lawyer from back east to engineer their theft of that Assembly seat that we had won outright. When the Registrar had completed counting the ballots on election night, the GOP candidate had received 2/3 of the absentee votes. However, in what can only be described as a modern-day miracle, 2/3 of the “immaculately conceived” absentee ballots were marked for the Democrat candidate – exactly the opposite of all the other absentee ballots. To no one’s surprise that was just enough to erase the GOP win of 21 votes and hand the seat to the Dem by 35 votes. We wuz robbed!

I was incensed by their trickery and I vowed that I wouldn’t let the Dems steal another seat. I had my staff track down the “junkyard dog” lawyer who stole what we had rightly won. I immediately put him on retainer so that Willie Brown would not have the lawyer’s help in stealing another seat from us in 1982.

When we contacted the lawyer he chuckled and said, “I wondered when you would get around to calling me. I have stolen seven seats from you across the country.” That’s right. He was that open about his skullduggery.

He met with us to teach us his modus operandi for stealing elections. Here are their tactics:

Assemble a team of hard-core attorneys (usually union-affiliated) who are willing to get in the face of the county clerk staff and our volunteer lawyers.

Identify the spot on the ballot where the office they are trying to steal is located. Then, they ignore the rest of the ballot, focusing entirely on the target race.

When we challenge a ballot that is marked for their candidate, they fight tooth and nail to get it counted. Over time, the clerks and our volunteers are worn down by these tactics and are reluctant to bring on the wrath of the junkyard dog labor lawyers.

If the ballot is marked for our candidate, the thug-lawyers unleash their frothing-at-the-mouth tactic to disqualify that ballot and raise a fuss until they overwhelm our objections. If the clerks agree that the vote should be counted, the Dem lawyers heap abuse on them. After a couple hours of these attacks the clerks realize it is easier to give in to them than to incur their hateful abuse, and the clerks relent.

They surreptitiously wedge pencil lead under their fingernails and make stray marks on ballots cast for our candidate. They then point out that the ballot has stray marks, which automatically invalidates them.

During breaks, the shameless Dem lawyers sidle up to clerks whose seem to be “pre-disposed” to the Dems. They flatter these clerks and pump them for information that will be helpful as the count goes on. From then on, the clerks the lawyers had cozied up to are more likely to side with the Dems in any disputes.

The most emphatic point the lawyer made was: once their candidate is in the lead, even if by one vote, stop counting right then, and fight like hell to end the count. He said that continuing the count only risks adding more votes for our candidate.

Which brings me to the current irregularities in counting the votes for President. Of course, we want every legally cast vote to be counted. On the other hand, we don’t want “votes” of dead people to be counted. Neither should we count votes of non-citizens, multiple ballots from the same voter, nor those that appeared out of nowhere with no provenance.

However, to be able to stop these illegally cast ballots from being counted, observers (guaranteed access by federal law) must be able to see the ballots being counted. It difficult to observe counting of ballots from a distance of 100 feet. Yet, that is exactly how Dem election officials have kept GOP observers far away from the counting tables. The Dem spokesmen are barely able to keep a straight face as they argue that GOP observers actually have access even though they cannot see the ballots that are being counted.

It is interesting to note that the Dems are no longer calling for “counting every vote.” Now that they “discovered” enough votes which were counted out of sight of our observers, they halted the counting. They now claim victory, just as they did in the Assembly race in Stockton in 1980.

It should be noted that the secretaries of state in every one of the contested states received huge contributions from George Soros, as did the Registrar in Maricopa County, AZ.

These far-left secretaries of state are presiding over the counting of ballots in Arizona, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota. What a coincidence. These are precisely the states where the counting inexplicably stopped on Thursday night. The next morning a huge increase of Biden votes appeared, with almost none for Trump.

The media and RINO’s tell us “Nothing to see here, folks. Just move right along.” Do they think we are stupid? These tactics are outrageous. Remember the tray of “new” absentee votes in Stockton in 1980. They are at it again.

Every concerned American should be angry at this clear corruption of the election process. As the Communist dictator Joseph Stalin observed, “Those who vote decide nothing. Those who count the vote decide everything.” And George Soros hand-picked those who counted the votes in key states this year.

We must insist that “Thou Shalt Not Steal” be the byword in reviewing the irregularities in the contested states. It is not wrong to take back what was rightly yours. Saying “Stop, thief” is totally appropriate. And acting to regain what was stolen is virtuous, particularly when it is as sacred as our vote.

Pat Nolan is the Founder of the ACU Foundation’s Nolan Center for Justice, and was formerly the Republican Leader of the California State Assembly.