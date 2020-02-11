Democrats Show Their Anti-American Face

By

Last Tuesday, President Donald Trump delivered his third State of the Union address. Throughout history the State of the Union has been a rather cordial event. Democrats and Republicans alike suck it up, and throw aside their differences for a few hours to acknowledge the achievements the country has made that year. Most of the time members of the minority party have attended the State of the Union and have acted like adults. Even last year Speaker Nancy Pelosi clapped when Donald Trump addressed the country’s achievements. But this year, everything was different.

On the eve of his acquittal from a bogus impeachment, President Trump gave a phenomenal speech. Unlike predictions, he did not speak about the impeachment witch hunt he was going through and he did not use the speech as a club to beat Democrats with. He stuck to one topic the whole speech: the greatness of the United States of America. He boasted about how strong the economy is. He praised the bipartisan support behind legislation that help the American people – like the recent crime reform bills that were passed.

He highlighted how the economy is booming. He praised the record low unemployment numbers for African-Americans. He noted how the net worth of lower income earners is skyrocketing compared to the net worth of those in the top 1%. And he did not mention any of these facts in any partisan manner. He was simply highlighting the great things we have accomplished as a country; rather than as a party.

President Trump’s praise for our great country did not end with the record setting economy. He boasted that the United States military eliminated vicious terrorists like Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and Qasem Soleimani. Some of the President’s guests in the gallery were individuals whose immediate family members were killed by these terrorists.

In contrast to the proud Americans who, regardless of their political views, were happy to hear these facts and statistics that proved another record breaking year for America – not the President, the country. But the Democrats in Congress could not stand it. Literally, they did not stand. Regardless of who or what was being honored most Democrats would not stand – not even once. Congressional Democrats took their masks off last night and showed the American people who they really are and what they really think of our country.

They did not applaud the record breaking economic numbers that the President mentioned. They did not applaud the record low unemployment rates for African-Americans. They did not even bring themselves to applaud when the President mentioned that we eliminated two vicious terrorists who had killed literally hundreds of American soldiers.

Not only did they avoid applauding the economic breakthroughs and national security achievements – the Democrats in Congress have a disdain for America so deep and bitter that they did not even applaud the special guests in the gallery that Trump was praising.

When Trump introduced Janiyah Davis, a fourth grade student from Philadelphia, and mentioned how she will be getting a scholarship to go to a private school – one which she has been waiting years for, the Democrats did not clap. When Trump introduced Juan Guaido, the Interim President of Venezuela who is fighting back against the current tyrannical regime, the Democrats did not clap. When Trump introduced Kelli Hake and her son Gage, and mentioned how Kelli’s husband Christopher Hake was killed by bomb in Iraq supplied by Qasem Soleimani, and let them know that the death of their husband and father has been avenged by the killing of Qasem Soleimani, the Democrats did not clap.

At some point in the speech, President Trump introduced a young gentleman named Iain Lanphier, an eight grader who dreams of joining the new Space Force. Sitting next to Iain was his Great-Grandfather, Retired Brigadier General Charles McGee, one of the few remaining Tuskegee Airman. President Trump praised Charles McGee for his service, and let him know that the American people appreciate the sacrifices he has made. According to John Gage from the Washington Post, Democrats including Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib did not even stand to clap for Charles McGee.

The Democrats in Congress proved to us last night that we have been right all along. They hate our great country and they hate our President. Their Trump Derangement Syndrome is so deep that they do not even cheer the bipartisan achievements that have benefited our country. At the end of the speech, Nancy Pelosi ripped up the copies of the speech that were given to her. She ripped up a speech that was full of praise for our country, our economy, and wonderful individuals who are making – and keeping – our country great. That shows exactly how she feels about our country’s achievements. As long as Trump is President, elected Democrats don’t care and cannot admit we have achieved.

Yes, the Democrats present at the State of the Union proved us right, and they confirmed what we have known all along. They hate our President more than they love our country – and while that will in fact help the President get re-elected, it is terribly sad.

When Trump gets re-elected in 2020, they are going to hate our country even more than they do now. Here’s a message for moderate Democrat voters who were on the fence about their party lines; ponder no further. Your choice is clear – and stark. Either join the party that loves and respects these great United States America, or stay with the party that dreams of ripping up the Constitution the same way they ripped up a speech full of praise for our country.

David Ter-Petrosyan is a student at Glendale Community College studying Economic Philosophy. He is a delegate to the California Republican Party and a founding member of the Armenian Republican Association.