Did Newsom, Infighting Among Democrats Derail California’s Single-Payer Health Care Bill? Here’s San Jose Lawmaker’s Take

Assemblymember Ash Kalra is interested in bringing back the bill next year
The powerful nurses’ union claims he “chose to just give up on patients.” Fellow Democrats blamed him for setting off a potential fight within the party during an election year.
But Assemblymember Ash Kalra on Tuesday pledged he is not walking away from pushing for single-payer health care in California. He even called out Gov. Gavin Newsom for pulling back his support of the idea.
“I’m absolutely interested in re-introducing a single-payer health care bill next year,” the San Jose Democrat said during a phone interview Tuesday, the day after his controversial proposal to eliminate private insurance in favor of universal coverage died in the state Assembly.
His bill, Assembly Bill 1400, needed to pass the lower house by Monday to have a chance at moving forward, but Kalra said he didn’t have the votes.
Supporters of the plan, including the California Nurses Association, say it would guarantee all residents of the state equal access to care and keep what they call profit-hungry insurance corporations from making life-altering care decisions.
But detractors like the California Chamber of Commerce argue it would dramatically increase taxes and could send doctors fleeing to other states, upending the Golden State’s health care system while it is reeling from the pandemic. A legislative analysis said it could cost more than $300 billion, although supporters argued residents would save money since they wouldn’t have to pay for insurance.
Kalra is under no illusion putting forward a single-payer system next year will be easy, but he’s hopeful more supporters of the idea will be elected to the legislature and thinks it will be easier to win over would-be backers who were reluctant to vote for something so controversial in an election year.
“By this time next year, we should have as many as half a dozen or more legislators currently campaigning in favor of single-payer health care,” he said. “We’ll be in a much better position in terms of the foundational support.”
But to get there, Kalra will have to make amends with the nurses’ union, which had put its weight behind the proposal but excoriated the lawmaker for failing to put the bill up for a vote on the Assembly floor by the deadline and providing cover to colleagues.
“Nurses are especially outraged that Kalra chose to just give up on patients across the state,” the union said in a statement. “Nurses never give up on our patients, and we will keep fighting with our allies in the grassroots movement for CalCare until all people in California can get the care they need, regardless of ability to pay.”
Kalra insists holding the bill back was the right move.
“The bill would’ve gone down in flames,” he said, adding that it was “drastically short” on votes.
While he’s “equally disappointed that we can’t get the majority of a legislature dominated by Democrats to support single-payer health care,” he’s also frustrated with Gov. Newsom, who in the past pledged to bring single-payer health care to the state but has more recently supported incremental plans to expand Medi-Cal coverage to undocumented immigrants by 2024.
“I think it hurts when you’re trying to garner votes for a policy that the governor is brushing aside despite a prior commitment to it,” Kalra said.
Comments
tap tap tap, is thing thing ON? You don’t need to be the brightest bulb in the box to see what an epic failure Single Failure Health Care is, the examples abound in the world. Why then is this gentleman and the Nurses union pushing it? It will still come down to the have and have more, if you have single failure then you will wait and wait and wait, oh sorry that cancer really doesn’t matter. If you can afford additional private health care then you go to the front of the line.
How can one moderate income State in the Midwest have a private health care that costs $50 / month for standard office visits, shots, etc. and $100 / month for top level including crisis management?
Think of it people, private industry has the answer and the big government elected and unions like the Nurses want government to break the bank for government single payer?
We have totally lost sight of normality and critical thinking. I guess my generation is still high on pot from the 60’s. Single payer healthcare bill is a pretty name for SOCIALIZED MEDICINE. Socialized medicine only works until the state/federal government runs out of tax payers money. If you have to have surgery you will have to wait till the following year. Can you take that chance with your health? The coverage is inadequate for certain surgeries/procedures. The nurses and doctors are paid less and the waiting time much longer.
Two different comparisons but the process is the same. During the past two years we couldn’t see our doctor because of COVID. Under socialism you won’t be able to see a doctor because they are booked weeks, months in advance. Even now we have a longer wait time because of understaffing.
With illegals flooding this sanctuary state from all over the globe, we reward them but punish our citizens and legal immigrants. We have lost our ability to see beyond the pot.