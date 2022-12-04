‘Everyone Knew This Was *%$@#%’ Elon Musk Releases Twitter’s Internal Convos on Hunter Biden Laptop Censorship

Elon Musk’s Twitter released internal discussions about censoring the Hunter Biden laptop story Friday night via journalist Matt Taibbi.
The documents reveal widespread internal and external concern at the suppression of the story, a decision made without CEO Jack Dorsey’s knowledge and spearheaded by Vijaya Gadde, then the head of Trust & Safety — Twitter’s top censor. The thread is ongoing at the time of this writing and can be found here:
The documents, mostly internal communications from Twitter and emails with external parties, showed widespread unease with the decision and concerns about how it could be explained to lawmakers and the public.
Several key points from the thread so far:
- The decision to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story was made without the knowledge of CEO Jack Dorsey
- Trust & Safety chief Vijaya Gadde, long believed to be the driving force of censorship at the company, spearheaded the decision.
- Numerous top Twitter employees, especially from the communications and policy teams — whose job is to maintain relations with lawmakers and the press — expressed concern at the decision.
- Immediate warnings from Twitter’s Washington D.C. contacts followed, including an email from Democrat representative Ro Khanna (D-CA) who warned the decision had generated “huge backlash” on capitol hill, and expressed concerns about Twitter undermining the freedom to publish.
Aside from Rep. Khanna’s communications, which imagined a future in which newspapers would be unable to publish hacked evidence of war crimes, other Democrats reportedly complained that Twitter had not gone far enough in its censorship of the press.
An email from Carl Szabo, one of the tech industry’s top lobbyists in D.C., told Twitter that Democrat lawmakers he spoke to in the aftermath of the decision all believed “social media needs to moderate more,” and complained that the Hunter Biden story had been allowed to travel as far as it did.
Szabo summarized the concerns of Democrats: “They let conservatives muddy the water and claim the Biden campaign look corrupt even though Biden is innocent.”
When pushed on how government might legally press social media companies to censor, Democrat lawmakers reportedly said “the First Amendment isn’t absolute.”
Comments
Easy and easy job on-line from home. begin obtaining paid weekly quite $4k by simply doing this simple home job. I actually created $4824 last week from this simple job. It’s a simple and easy job to try to do and its earnings far better than a regular workplace job. everyone (nhf-10) will currently get additional greenbacks on-line by simply opening this link and following directions to urge started.
…
Click On This Link——> https://profitguru9.blogspot.com/
All the bought and paid for journos are repeating a phrase online: “doing PR work for the world’s richest man”, a phrase used to slime Matt Taibbi, who is reading and presenting the information.
Humorously enough, those “journolists” have pretty much all been guilty of printing unsourced leaks from DOJ, FBI, CIA and so on. In other words THEY have been doing Public Relations work for the world’s richest government, some of them for years.
You know what else everyone knew? That RINOs have little to no spine to fight back at election integrity issues. They wanted to sweep President Trump’s 2020 presidential theft under the carpet and that led to Kari Lake’s 2022 gubernatorial theft in Arizona.
I speak to a lot of America First MAGAs and I can assure the GOP leadership that 2022 was the absolutely last year Republicans (if they are still in the GOP) will hold their collective noses and vote for RINOs. There are many who say that if the ship is going down, let it be with a third-party that stands for America First MAGA values, not Uniparty doctrine that amounts to a lot of noise and few results.
Don’t believe me? In Orange County, what used to be one of the most conservative counties in the entire United States, the organization that is rapidly growing and demonstrating its immense influence is the NON-PARTISAN Conservative Patriots of Orange County. This organization welcomes “conservative patriots” from ALL parties or no party. The focus is on “conservative patriots,” which many do not see belonging to the Republican party. Certainly not the Democrat party.
The House GOP will hold hearings on Twitter and Hunter’s laptop … lots of noise and probably few results.
Right on, Robin! “Conservative Patriots” says it all. Likewise from north San Diego County.
Robin, your last sentence says it all about Congress. Lots of lips flapping in the breeze but little if any arrests or censures. And the “guvmint” grows bigger by the day.