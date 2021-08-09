Fading Rule Of Law In California

By

By now, only the truly delusional deny that California has an acute exodus problem. The number of people and businesses leaving the state is not just significant, it’s quantifiable.

A recent study by two economics professors from Chapman University reveals that those who now categorize themselves as “former” Californians, not surprisingly, were motivated most by high taxation and heavy regulation.

But other reasons include those that affect quality of life: Housing costs, unemployment, homelessness, gas prices, wildfires, and drought. Worse, citizens believe — correctly — that our elected leadership isn’t equipped to deal with these issues.

Rising in the polls as grounds for concern is the rapidly increasing crime rate in California. In 2020, homicides in the state increased 31%, reaching the highest total in 13 years. Especially alarming is the wanton lawlessness on display in both Los Angeles and San Francisco. Who isn’t appalled at criminals brazenly clearing out shelves in retail businesses — especially drug stores like Walgreens that have closed en masse recently — and nonchalantly walking out with stolen goods, knowing there will be no consequences from the criminal justice system?

The frustration among the law-abiding public is reaching critical mass. Recall campaigns have been launched against George Soros-backed district attorneys in both Los Angeles and San Francisco. And those who believe that these recall efforts have nothing to do with the pending recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom may be mistaken. Remember that after voters made clear their support for California’s death penalty, Newsom announced he would never allow any criminal behavior, no matter how heinous, to be the grounds for imposing that penalty.

But lawlessness and abandonment of the rule of law is not just taking place in the realm of criminal law. The same is true for civil law, especially when it comes to taxpayer protections in the California Constitution specifically approved by the voters.

