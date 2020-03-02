Fake Taxpayer Group Misleads Voters on Prop. 13 Bond Measure

We’ve seen this before. Fearful that taxpayers might reject a proposed tax increase or bond, the proponents of the measure will trot out some endorsement of a fake organization with a pro-taxpayer sounding name. It is a highly deceptive tactic meant to confuse voters.
Before this campaign season began, had anyone heard of the California Republican Taxpayers Association? We doubt it. But that is the name of the group appearing on millions of “slate mailers” and which is now running radio ads throughout the state supporting the costly $15 billion school bond measure ironically labeled as Proposition 13. Employing both the “taxpayer”and “Republican” label the group clearly hopes to appeal to more conservative voters.
The best we can tell is that CRTA was started by a political consultant working for the infamous anti-taxpayer Republican, Abel Maldonado. Not only was Maldonado notorious for voting against taxpayers when he was in the legislature, he successfully traded his state Senate vote, which was needed to pass a massive tax increase, in exchange for putting Proposition 14, the open primary law, on the ballot.
The consultant’s firm, Capitol Consulting & Public Relations, advertises on its website to potential clients that it can “manage your entire campaign from paid media: direct mail, radio and broadcast advertising.”
There’s certainly nothing illegal about that, but misrepresenting the source of the information can cross the line into legal problems. The CRTA reportedly heard from the Republican party after it used an elephant logo on these mailers to make it appear that the group was an official Republican organization. It’s not. Today its logo is a bear.
To be clear, a professional political consultant is a paid adviser to well-funded campaigns, not by any stretch of the imagination an advocate for the interests of taxpayers. Moreover, CRTA has no lobbyists, no attorneys representing taxpayers in legal fights, does no education efforts andits “location” is a UPS mailbox. It only materializes during election season. This purported group appears to be merely a “for sale” shill existing for the sole purpose of persuading, or deceiving, voters. (As for who “bought” CRTA, one need only consider that among the largest contributors to the Prop 13 bond campaign are the California Teachers Association, trade unions looking for construction business and the California Democratic Party. There’s nothing much “taxpayer” or “Republican” reflected in the money behind this bond measure).
It is now apparent that, because legitimate taxpayer groups such as the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association have opposed the massive Proposition 13 school bond, the special interests backing the costly proposal are attempting to counter our narrative. Unfortunately, their deceptive tactics may be working.
We received an email from a longtime member of HJTA who, after hearing our radio ad opposing this year’s Prop. 13, told us he had already mistakenly voted in favor of the costly bond measure. “I feel like a fool,” he wrote. No, he wasn’t a fool. He got scammed. Apparently, this is the only way the progressive tax and spend lobby can win.
Perhaps we at Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association take this too personally. We have worked for 41 years to establish an impeccable record of defending the interests of taxpayers and advocating for fiscal responsibility. We have two permanent offices in Sacramento and Los Angeles, three full-time lawyers who represent the interests of taxpayers in literally hundreds of tax cases against government, and a full-time lobbyist advancing the interests of taxpayers and defending the real Prop. 13 (1978) in the California Legislature.
It’s no secret that there is a lot of deception in politics. On Tuesday, voters who truly care about limiting increases in property taxes should listen to legitimate voices on behalf of taxpayers and vote NO on the Proposition 13 $15 billion bond measure.
Jon Coupal is president of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association.
Comments
No surprise here. Just the continuation of the Tax and Spenders working for themselves instead of the citizens of California. They have learned that Californians are the easiest to hoodwink and get to then almost every election. Love to see a businessman of Trumps no BS go into office and clean up the State.
Deceive and lie. And buy votes with taxpayer revenue.
It is what Progressive Democrats do.
Those “domestic enemies” you hear about in oaths of office, that’s who these Democrats are.
Get smart voters, know where you are putting your mark on the ballot, either the state works for you or you will be working for the state!
John 8:44 King James Version (KJV)
44 Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.
How many times have we been duped to raise more taxes. For our government, taxes is a shell game. They claim a tax is for one thing and use it for whatever they desire. Gambling/casinos was sold to the people as a way to raise funding for schools and yes it did —– but the government simply took other funding away. Did we ever see any real improvement for our schools? I don’t think so! IT WAS A LIE. We pay amongst the highest taxes for gasoline and vehicle registrations —- funds that are supposed to improve our roads which have been deteriorating for 50 years — but have we seen any improvement? No, just continual deterioration. I understand that Newsome has stolen vast sums of that money to build his Train To Nowhere.
When Jesus was addressing the Pharisees above, He may as well have been addressing the demoncrats who have a stranglehold on our state.
No surprise here, the socialist NAZI Democrates also lied about the gas tax burying it at the end and changing the wording. Let’s just get it out there….DEMOCRATES SUCK,. They are for ILLEGALS. Jan 1, 2020 the state now gives them FREE HEALTHCARE…DO YOU GET FREE HEALTHCARE? VOTE THESE DUMB ASS MEXICAN LOVING DEMWITS OUT OF OFFICE. THEY SUCK
It’s time for the Republicans to rise up in this state and for the moderate Democrats to join them in getting rid of the Democrap hold on our state. It’s obvious that the state is going down in a big way due to the illegal immigrants getting every kind of welfare known to man!!! The Democraps are stealing money from us left and right and spending it on who knows what, for all we know they’re stealing it and putting it in their own pockets. I don’t trust gavin newsome at all! He’s a liar and a thief and the rest of them in our legislature are no better!!! IT’S TIME TO RISE UP AND TAKE THE STATE BACK FROM THESE MORONS!!!!
I don’t understand why there is no reporting, that I’ve seen anyway, on the raising of allowable percentage of property value which can be taxed and the requirement that there must be matching local funds to access the state bond funds.
From the Secretary of State’s Official Voter Information Guide:
REBUTTAL TO ARGUMENT IN FAVOR OF PROPOSITION 13
HOMEOWNERS, RENTERS, AND ALL TAXPAYERS BEWARE OF TAX HIKES!
Hidden in this year’s Proposition 13 is a near DOUBLING of the limits that local school districts can borrow. When school districts borrow money, that debt is repaid exclusively by PROPERTY TAXES! Who pays property taxes? We all do, either directly in property tax bills or through higher rents and other costs. Unlike the original Proposition 13 from 1978, this Proposition 13 puts all taxpayers at risk of higher taxes.
ARGUMENT AGAINST PROPOSITION 13
LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICTS WILL GO FURTHER INTO DEBT
A hidden provision of this proposition will encourage local school districts to increase their borrowing by more than 60%. Local school debt is paid back with higher property taxes. We’re already paying a fortune for previous borrowing, and the problem is never fixed.
https://voterguide.sos.ca.gov/propositions/13/arguments-rebuttals.htm