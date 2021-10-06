Falling Support For The Bullet Train

High-speed rail advocates are on edge as the governor and the state legislature squabble over where to spend the high-speed rail project’s remaining bond money.
Advocates say the delays in funding are feeding into the notion that the project is taking too long and harming public support. They are right to be worried. A recent poll from Goodwin Simon Strategic Research showed that more Californians support ending construction on the project than support continuing it.
But advocates have it backwards. It isn’t the uncertainty in funding that is causing diminishing support, it’s that Californians are aware of the magnitude of the scam.
Let’s recap.
In 2008, voters approved almost $10 billion in general obligation bonds, including $9 billion for the initial planning and construction of an 800-mile high-speed rail system that would travel between San Francisco and Los Angeles in a little over two hours.
A 2008 study sponsored by the Reason Foundation and the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Foundation predicted that the promised total cost of $45 billion would quickly turn into $100 billion or more. “There are no genuine financial projections that indicate there will be sufficient funds,” the authors wrote.
However, the campaign for passage focused on the promise of that jaunt between Los Angeles and San Francisco, making the project look like a Ferrari at the cost of a used Ford Pinto.
To read the entire column, please click here.
Comments
This boondoggal should have been scrapped years ago. No one is interested in riding this thing when autos can get you back and forth in reasonable time, and airfares within California are affordable.
Use the remaining bond money to fix infrastructure.
This makes me ANGRY!! As a California resident since the “Bull-Shxx-It” train first entered Sacramento’s corrupt eyes, I can’t think of a SINGLE resident who I’ve spoken with who actually LIKED the idea of this useless WASTE further bankrupting our once great state.
We MUST demand clean voter rolls so we have a CLEAN election next time we recall a corrupt politician!
Well, we have spent Billions mostly on corrupt politicians in Cali. & build almost nothing.. This is Std. Operating Procedure for Dems the way of buying votes but they have always failed to produce. Without real hardware proof of production & validation we shouldn’t give another penny to this scam.
In addition to the continuous cost overruns and schedule delays, by law, the State will not operate the train, nor subsidize its operation.
Once built, the State will seek an operator of the completed project, through competitive bidding.
State law says that the system MUST OPERATE WITHOUT A TAXPAYER SUBSIDY, but according to a Reason Foundation study, there are more than 100 bullet trains worldwide and except for the one or two that operate profitably, all require subsidies, thus the end results for California’s high speed rail is that it will most likely necessitate taxpayer subsidies or higher fares per mile, or both.