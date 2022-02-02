French Laundry Moment: Gov. Newsom, Mayors Celebrate at Packed NFC Game Maskless

By

What State of Emergency is California suffering under Gov. Newsom?

While teens, children and even toddlers are still being forced to wear masks all day long in schools throughout the state, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and several of the state’s Mayors were seen and photographed at the NFC Championship game this weekend in Los Angeles without masks on, among 80,000 screaming fans. In fact, masks were not evident on anyone in the stands.

Gov. Gavin Newsom extended California’s State of emergency in November. Then he went on vacation in Mexico, and then went on a book tour for his children’s book. What state of emergency, Gov. Newsom?

“While 5 year olds are forced to mask all day in California, Gavin Newsom and the mayors of LA and San Francisco are enjoying packed events maskless,” many Tweets acknowledged.

Social media exploded with the photos of the governor, Mayor London Breed of San Francisco and Mayor Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles with Magic Johnson at the Rams v. 49ers game Sunday.

Is this another French Laundry moment?

Mayor London Breed had her own French Laundry moment one week after Gov. Newsom’s. And she hasn’t stopped clubbing maskless throughout the COVID crisis and lockdowns.

Livid parents are fighting this state mandate because even the Center for Disease Control and Prevention acknowledges that masks do not stop the spread of COVID.

The Super Bowl will be held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in two weeks, and masks are required.

“As the Globe reported last week, “Despite no masking requirements at recent NFL football games, Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer announced Tuesday that attendees at the February 13, 2022 Super Bowl LVI will be required to wear KN95 masks while at the game at SoFi stadium, unless they are eating or drinking.

Expect to see 100,000 discarded masks in the stands at the end of the game.

Ferrar ordered masks at Sunday’s game, but fans defied the ridiculous order.

California school children are now required to ditch the cloth mask and wear a N95 or Chinese KN95 mask, and public schools are handing these out.

