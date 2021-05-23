Gavin Newsom: Good Luck Claiming Your $40 Unclaimed Property from Betty Yee!

By

California Governor Gavin Newsom has $40 in unclaimed property from United Labor Bank apparently from an old and abandoned account that is being held by State Controller Betty Yee according to her “unclaimed property” website. It is all public and there for you to see. All the Governor purportedly needs to do is file a claim and he will get paid, according to Yee’s website. If he doesn’t file a claim, Yee will take the money for the state. But getting the money out of tight-fisted Yee before she absconds with it may prove a bureaucratic nightmare for the Governor, at least from my experience. Will Newsom be able to prove his fiscal skills and muscle as Governor in successfully claiming the funds, or suffer the consequences of the bureaucratic hassles that Yee’s office presents to many other Californians seeking their property?

I had never heard of the United Labor Bank so I Googled it. It changed its name to United Business Bank in 2014. It was a “community” bank based in Oakland at the time of the name change. Known as “UBB,” it was reportedly successful by 2014 with branches in four states and more than $500 million in assets. In 2017 UBB was sold to BayCom Corporation. BayCom is based in Walnut Creek.

California’s Unclaimed Property Law requires businesses, including banks like the former United Labor Bank, to annually report and deliver property to the California State Controller’s Office after there has been no activity on the account or contact with the owner for a period of time specified in the law – generally (3) three years or more. Apparently rather than send his money directly to Newsom in closing the account, the United Labor Bank sent it in a cashier’s check to Betty Yee instead. That gets the Bank out of having to try to find Newsom at any new forwarding address, and it gives the State Controller a chance to seize the funds after a time period if Newsom, or in other cases whoever is affected, isn’t wise enough to the process to claim their money and jump thru Yee’s sometimes ridiculous hoops.

I learned about the “unclaimed property” website of Betty Yee after I had a similar experience as Newsom with one of my old checking accounts at the Department of Commerce Federal Credit Union in Washington D.C. That account dated back to the 1980’s when I worked in the Reagan Administration as an aide to Commerce Secretary Malcolm Baldrige. I kept the account open only for nostalgic purposes, having moved back to California in the early 1990s. But the Credit Union let me know after many years they had closed my account and sent the $50 in it to Betty Yee. I called the Credit Union to ask why they did that and they said it was an inactive account and my money had already been sent to Yee and there was nothing I could do other than to contact Yee.

So, I went on Yee’s website to see if I could claim my checking account funds last November. The Credit Union funds were not yet credited on the site, but to my surprise, I had a couple of other accounts to claim. One was for about $5 from a finance company and the site allowed me to make a claim for my funds on the internet, which was successfully processed and I got my check for $5 after a couple of months waiting. But the other claim for money owed me that has proven to be curiously difficult to process by Yee involves 76 cents owed to me by HSBC Finance Corp. My experience in trying to retrieve these funds is emblematic of how messed-up California state government is and why we call California “Taxifornia.”

I pushed the claim button on Yee’s website to get my 76 cents that Yee’s site said was owed me, and I was informed that this particular account was flagged for only a paper “Claim Affirmation Form” that I must sign and send in to Yee. Fortunately it was a claim for less than $1,000, because if it was over $1,000 it would have to be notarized, which would be expensive. I did consider that first class postage to send in the form to Yee would cost me 55 cents, plus the cost of the envelope, but I figured the envelope was 10 cents or less and that I’d make at least a dime in submitting this claim. So I filled out the form properly online and then printed it out and mailed it to Yee on November 21, 2020. The form asked for the property claim number provided by Yee, my Social Security number, my Driver’s License number, my date of birth, my street address, and my email address, as well as my original signature verifying the claim. It did not ask for supporting documentation, just the above information.

Now keep in mind, it is Yee’s website that says she owes me the 76 cents, not mine.

So on May 21, exactly six months after I filed the original claim with Yee for my 76 cents, following all the instructions perfectly, I received a formal response from her office signed personally by “Lynn” who lists herself/himself as a Claims Evaluator. Lynn informed me that my claim had been closed and that Yee would not be sending me the 76 cents her own website says she owes me, because my application included “insufficient documentation” to process the claim. According to Lynn in Betty Yee’s office, to successfully process my claim, she also requires: 1) an actual copy of my drivers license ; 2) an actual copy of my Social Security card; 3) a copy of “an original bill or account statement” from the company that sent them my 76 cents; and finally, 4) a copy of one of my pay stubs as “proof of current address.”

What a nightmare scenario of bureaucracy at its worst! Of course I won’t respond to this Kafkaesque process, which took six months of evaluation time to get to me, from Betty Yee’s office. One more 55 cent stamp puts me in the red on the claim. And I don’t need the 76 cents in the first place. But the hoops here are so ridiculous for 76 cents, you’d think Yee could just be honest with me and say – “heh, this is under a dollar and it does not make sense to process a claim so we are keeping your money.” That would actually be a rational regulation, to just keep the money that is less than a couple bucks so as not to burden the staff and taxpayers. I could accept that type of thievery for just 76 cents. But the waste of time and stupid focus of government, putting process before fairness of result, says mountains about what is wrong with the California we live in today.

Will Gavin Newsom have better luck getting his $40 from Yee? I expect so. Maybe he will get cleared for the internet service that helped me get my other $5 out of her. However, I checked Yee’s site a few days ago and while they now have my Credit Union claim acknowledged, it says I need to call the Credit Union first to get my money, not them, even though they have opened up a claim number. In true and consistent Kafkaesque fashion, I called my Credit Union, and they say it is out of their hands and I must process my claim with Yee. Who will not process the claim because she says the Credit Union must process it. It’s called “Taxifornia.”