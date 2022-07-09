Gavin Newsom’s Utterly Nonsensical ‘Freedom’ Ad

This past weekend, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is running for reelection this November, reserved $105,000 worth of cable TV ads in Florida on the Fox News Channel, telling Floridians that their freedom is “under attack.”
“Your Republican leaders, they’re banning books,” Newsom says in the ad, as well as ”making it harder to vote, restricting speech in classrooms, even criminalizing women and doctors.”
I guess it could be argued that Californians have more freedom than Floridians.
Unless they want to start a new business (or keep the one they’re struggling to maintain), hire employees, hold onto their homes, decide how their children are educated, water their lawns, walk down the street without being accosted by homeless drug addicts or leave their homes without wearing a mask.
That sort of thing.
Granted, there is one group of people who will enjoy much greater freedom in California than they would in Florida: violent career criminals.
Thanks, Gavin.
Of late, Newsom has been hyper-critical of national Democrats too, for what he says is losing the culture war in the country.
In a recent sit down interview with the Atlantic magazine, Newsom said, “Where the hell is my party? Where’s the Democratic Party? You guys paying attention to what’s going on? Why aren’t we standing up more firmly, more resolutely? Why aren’t we calling this out? This is a concerted, coordinated effort. And, yes, they’re winning. They are. They have been. Let’s acknowledge that. We need to stand up. Where’s the counteroffensive?”
In response to Newsom’s publicity stunt, a spokesman for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ reelection campaign told Fox News digital, “Gavin Newsom might as well light a pile of cash on fire. Pass the popcorn for his desperate attempt to win back the California refugees who fled the hellhole he created in his state to come to Florida … The people of Florida pay no mind to the pathetic smear campaigns from the Democrats and their allies in the corporate media. We’re too busy enjoying the freedom Gov. Ron DeSantis has created in the Sunshine State.”
No kidding.
Newsom spending $105,000 on TV ads in Florida is a complete waste. For that kind of money he could have taken his entire family to Disney World for a day.
Come to think of it, there actually is one group of Floridians who would love to move back to California where they came from: Walt Disney’s board of directors and executive staff.
Rumor has it that under Newsom’s governance, Disneyland in Anaheim is planning a new roller coaster to better reflect the California experience. It’s called The Rolling Blackout.
Back to Newsom.
It makes zero sense for a California politician, running in a state election in California, to be buying ads in a state filled with people who can’t vote for him for reelection, unless, of course, he wants to run for president himself, or is just a gigantic, narcissistic troll who needs to be the center of attention.
With Newsom, either one is possible.
In theory, it’s also unbelievably disrespectful to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who Newsom is pretending don’t exist.
In response, Gil Duran, the editorial page editor of the San Francisco Examiner and a former aide to Harris, tweeted, “I don’t see Gavin Newsom becoming president, but his passive-aggressive betrayal of Kamala Harris is slightly amusing. No such thing as friends in San Francisco politics!”
With friends like Newsom, who needs enemies?
Comments
Video taped additional proof of Newsome’s delusional status. And, since he leads other Democrat Party members en masse, this costly advertisement simply shows how willing such dope-heads are to spend money on their fantasies.
Not 5 minutes ago I was talking with a former resident of Kalif. who now lives in Florida.
He said the jokes and laughter about Slicks video is all over the State. Even Democrats are shaking their heads in disbelief.
Then he goes to a state he has listed as a no fly state…..As the saying goes you cannot make up the fantasy that is now the reality.
The question is what will the Democrat voters do? Are they that stupid and bull headed?
To your last question. Yes and far worse. They are truly delusional.
The outstanding Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was asked about Newsom’s ridiculous ads. DeSantis, who was born and raised in the Sunshine State, said that if you go to California, you will not see any new residents driving in cars with Florida license plates. But if you visit Florida, you will see MANY cars with California license plates. Americans are voting with the feet and leaving communist-like blue states for freedom-inspired red states.
Registered Republicans now outnumber Democrats in Florida.
LOL, I guess that he believes just like Joe that everyone should love him. I don’t know about “freedom” in Taxifornia. Gun laws that don’t work but they keep trying, what was the saying one sign of “you fill in the word’ is to keep repeating the same thing expecting to see a different result. Oh yes, we do have a one party system here, only the top two spenders on ads win a chance to be on the ballot. Guess who spends more money on ads. So we can agree that Newsom is delusional if he thinks CA has Freedoms that Fla doesn’t have. Oh, by the way maybe he shouldn’t try and run for president, we don’t want him to have hurt feeling.
Gavin Newsom was appointed a “Young Global Leader” by the World Economic Forum in Davos in 2005. He is led by Dr. Klaus Schwab and Yuval Harari in implementing “The Great Reset” which is happening right now. Look no farther than Newson’s buddy in crime Justin Trudeau who is also a “Young Global Leader” and is causing an exodus from Canada by freedom-loving citizens. You will soon be loving the motto: “You Will Own Nothing and You Will Be Happy” as Techno-Feudalism progresses. Read the new book by Glenn Beck entitled “The Great Reset”. It’s already “underground” as some bookstores are hiding it.