GM, Toyota, Hyundai back Trump opposition to tougher California fuel standards

The Trump administration’s efforts to bend California to its will on a variety of fronts have been mixed at best. Last week, for example, a panel of judges from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed yet again that federal funding to state law enforcement agencies couldn’t be linked to their assistance in deporting illegal immigrants. Judges have ruled for the state and against the federal government in cases involving other immigration issues and environmental policies.
But the White House can claim a substantial win on vehicle emissions. Last week, many of the largest automakers in the world sided with President Donald Trump in his view that it’s not good for the U.S. economy for the nation’s largest state to have tougher rules on vehicle emissions and miles per gallon than those set by the federal government.
General Motors, Toyota, Nissan, Mazda, Subaru, Hyundai, Kia and Fiat Chrysler are backing Trump’s attempt to end the waiver that California has had for more than 50 years allowing it to set tougher standards on emissions for vehicles sold in the state. Twelve other states – Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington – have adopted the Golden State’s rules.
The fight was triggered by the Trump administration’s decision to scrap rules set by President Barack Obama that required automakers to have their vehicles average 55 miles per gallon by 2025. This led California Gov. Gavin Newsom to reach out to automakers to seek their voluntary compliance with tougher standards, winning support in July from Ford, Honda, Volkswagen and BMW for a plan under which their fleets would average 50 miles per gallon by 2026 – weaker than what Obama wanted but much tougher than Trump’s rules, which would set 37 miles per gallon as the industry standard.
Newsom said then that he was “very confident” other automakers would accept California’s standards. Instead, the largest automakers in the U.S., Japan and South Korea have sided with Trump in filing arguments with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, which is considering a lawsuit from California and 22 other states seeking to uphold the Obama administration’s fuel-efficiency rules.
The automakers and the National Automobile Dealers Association said that they needed “the certainty that states cannot interfere with federal fuel economy standards.”
Newsom, Brown decry Trump’s global warming skepticism
Obama, Newsom and most climate scientists see requiring higher gas mileage standards as the easiest way to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions that build up in the atmosphere and cause global warming. Vehicle emissions in recent years have passed power plant emissions as the single biggest generator of greenhouse gases.
Trump rejects the conventional wisdom about greenhouse gases. As the New York Times reported Saturday, he has “directed the Environmental Protection Agency to roll back nearly every federal policy designed to curb the heat-trapping fossil-fuel pollution that is the chief cause of global warming.”
In the report, Newsom told the Times that the state’s recent history of devastating wildfires was directly related to climate change.
“We’re waging war against the most destructive fires in our state’s history, and Trump is conducting a full-on assault against the antidote,” Newsom said.
Newsom’s predecessor, Jerry Brown, framed the issue even more dramatically in testimony to Congress last week.
“The seas are rising, diseases are spreading, fires are burning, hundreds of thousands of people are leaving their homes,” he said. “California is burning while the deniers fight the standards that can help us all. This is life-and-death stuff.”
Don’t know about the sea rising in California, but Jerry Brown’s right California is burning and people are leaving their homes to move to other states, and disease is spreading just look at Los Angeles and San Francisco. But he forgot to say they can’t keep the lights on California. Major nuisance and moon beam don’t believe in global warming just look at the way they live their own lives. They have wineries, jets, SUVs, multiple mansions, oil fields and so on.
The global warming scam just makes them richer.
Don’t be fooled by their words, California is run by one party, Democrats, and they are responsible for the mess here.
Cycleman, As a rule politicians very seldom pass a law/mandate unless there is a benefit to them either in the expansion of government control or monetarily. The DNC by and large has been taken over from within by the likes of Saul Alinsky tactics such as used against the American people by the previous POTUS/OFA/Soros/ seiu/Sierra Club and the list goes on and on.
Trump has been in office 3 years.The Democrats have ruled California for decades. So who should take the blame for not cleaning up the forests? And even if climate change exists, can California fix it? Newsom should go crying to China, India and the rest of the 3rd world who want to be like us in the 1950s. And while the climate may be the cause of the increased intensity of the fires, there is a non-PC story that is connected to the increased frequency of fires.The Mullahs just issued another new Fatwa directing believers to start more fires as part of Jihad. So don’t believe that utilities are the only cause of fires. Pyroterrorism is real.
Absolutely Terrorism by jihad nazi-islamists certainly seems the most logical. The other part of this insane problem is that the damn-Dems. refuse to accept the truth that it is they that enable terrorists to destroy CA, The Dems indeed play along with the fact that it is their policies that are making CA a VERY SAD STATE OF AFFAIRS. Are the Dems . fascists and racist? Go figure!
According to NOAA the water level is rising at about the same rate it has been for the last 100 years or about 1/8 inch per year. To those that are math challenged that come to about an inch every 8 years and a foot every 96 years
Global warming or Climate change is B.S. Al Gore made millions off it and still does. But look how he travels. Look how all the climate change people travel. In private jets, big limo or SUVs. You should of know it was a bunch of bullshit when Gorbachev’s came out for it. The old Soviet union dumped old nuclear reactors into the north sea. All kinds of shit. You notice most of the greenies are rich and want to tell YOU how to live. And as for the fires most states have a really big opening in the forests for power lines. Here in Lala land we have 4 feet. Greenies again. Same with logging dead trees greenies again. California has made this bed and the chickens are coming home to roost. This is what happens when you elect Democrats.
it was a hard call but I have determined the biggest problem Democrats have is that they are unable to smell their own shit.