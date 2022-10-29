Gov. Gavin Newsom Visits to Help Open New Hub for North Orange County Homeless Services

By

In an unassuming single-story building, tucked between the YMCA and Providence St. Jude Medical Center in Fullerton, a new “unified command center” is where north Orange County officials and service providers will collaborate on addressing some of the biggest challenges in the region and the state.

The HOPE Center – where Gov. Gavin Newsom stopped by on Thursday to see officials cut the ribbon – was created as a hub for the North Orange County Public Safety Collaborative. The group includes 11 cities that have joined forces to provide services to address homelessness, youth violence and re-entry for formerly incarcerated people.

Although for years, California lagged behind on creating a strategy to address homelessness, Newsom said, the state has made great strides in the past few years, and the HOPE Center (an acronym for Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement) is an example of that progress.

“I’m extraordinarily enthusiastic about what the state has done over the last number of years to seed real reforms and real strategies, and to support novel programs like this that are all about data, all about outcomes,” Newsom said.

The collaborative started in 2017 as a task force of six cities hoping to bring a regional approach to problems they’d all been dealing with on their own. State Sen. Josh Newman brought in an initial $20 million in state funding to get the task force off the ground, and it grew to include most of the cities in the northern part of the county.

An additional $15.8 million has been allocated from the state since 2021, along with $5 million in federal funds and another $500,000 from the county.

Newman said the HOPE Center will be “a critical hub for subject matter experts, healthcare workers, community based organizations and local law enforcement to coordinate and deliver resources efficiently under one roof.”

He said the effort should serve as a model for addressing homelessness throughout the state and stressed that the collaborative has made progress in moving people into housing and connecting them with services “without having to arrest our way of it.”

The collaborative also partners with and provides funding to nonprofits and community groups including the YMCA, local Boys & Girls Clubs, community foundations in Stanton and La Palma, and the Orange County Family Justice Center.

The new HOPE Center houses social service workers, mental health professionals and law enforcement who can be dispatched when they’re needed in the community, network to connect people with the appropriate services, and gather and share data to improve how they function.

A few years ago, the collaborative contracted with homeless services provider City Net to collect information from about 1,300 people on the streets – with their permission – and track what became of them over time.

The data collected has been used to learn where people hit roadblocks that may put them back on the street, “and then we come up with strategies to try to shore up those particular areas with money or programs, or find a community-based organization that can shore that up to stop people from falling out (of the system) in that particular area,” Fullerton Police Chief Bob Dunn said.

Throughout the last three years of the collaborative, the organizations funded through it helped an estimated 7,723 people get off the street, and about 500 others were reunited with friends or family, according to an evaluation of the program by Cal State Fullerton’s Social Science Research Center.

The report noted, however, that “given the severe limit in housing availability in Orange County,” only about 150 people were transitioned into permanent supportive housing. The other more than 7,500 were placed into emergency shelters or transitional housing, said Laura Gil-Trejo, director of the research center.

The organizations helped set up about 500 jobs, including part-time and full-time, for those seeking services, the report said.

One of the ways the collaborative will track its progress over time is through an app called Outreach Grid, which community groups and service providers can use to take notes and document encounters with people, find available shelter beds and dispatch service workers to a particular location. Information from the census conducted by City Net is also funneled into the software.

The HOPE Center will act as a location from which service providers and subject matter experts are dispatched out in the community to address calls that don’t require a police response. In those instances, the goal is for the calls to be routed from a police department dispatcher to the HOPE Center (there will also be a number for people to call the facility directly) and the providers most apt to address the situation will respond, Dunn said.

What sets the collaborative and HOPE Center apart from other initiatives to address homeless is its regional approach, the police chief said. “Our response is no longer done within the confines of individual city borders.”

“The HOPE Center is a model of what’s possible when we realize the promise of providing services in the community, where people can heal – and not behind the locked walls of institutions and prisons,” Newsom said. “This is an innovative, smart, local approach that complements the state’s work to disrupt the status quo and deliver results for people struggling on our streets and sidewalks.”

Teresa Posada, who spoke during the governor’s visit Thursday, said she “never thought” homelessness would happen to her, but “because of an unforeseen event,” she began living out of her car, finding spots to park in and sleep at night and waking up early to use a restaurant bathroom to get cleaned up and eat before customers arrived.

But she benefited from the multiple organizations and agencies working collaboratively, she said, first to get her into a shelter run by Mercy House, then into a unit through the state-support Project HomeKey. Soon, she’ll receive in-home support services while she recovers from an eye surgery, she said.

