Gov. Newsom Forced to Repeal California’s anti-LGBT Banned-States Law for 2024 Presidential Campaign

By

California’s governor is going to show the red states a thing or two about promoting social equality

In order for California Governor Gavin Newsom to be able to travel the country campaigning for President – without being called a hypocrite – he’s orchestrated the introduction of a new bill to end California’s travel ban to “anti-LGBT law” states.

Senate Bill 447, authored by Senator Toni Atkins (D-San Diego), would end California’s ant-LGBT law travel ban to 23 states, including Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and West Virginia.

Last summer, Newsom was busted vacationing in Montana – one of the 22 states on California’s list of state-banned travel. Montana is not only among the 22 states to which California has banned state-funded and state-sponsored travel, Montana is also one of the states Newsom’s office has called out for restricting abortion access.

That should have been a thoroughly embarrassing issue for the governor.

This time, with Newsom agitating for a Presidential run in 2024, California’s growing list of banned states could make it a lot more difficult for the governor since it won’t just be his friendly California media on his tail.

And rather than admit just how stupid it is to ban states from state travel, Newsom and his PR team think they’ve cooked up a really witty reason to change the law: “rather than just end the ban, the bill would instead replace it with the Building and Reinforcing Inclusive, Diverse, Gender-Supportive Equity Project (BRIDGE Project) to ‘promote social equity, civil rights, and antidiscrimination through marketing and advertising campaigns,’” the Globe reported.

Ahhhh, California’s governor is going to show the red states a thing or two about building bridges, promoting social equality and civil rights, and anti discrimination.

Good luck with that Gavin. Those red states aren’t the back-woods hayseeds you think they are.

Think about this – Gov. Newsom is authorizing spending California taxpayers’ money in other states so he can teach them a lesson about social equity.

“I think polarization is not working,” said Senator Atkins on Wednesday. “We need to adjust our strategy. We know what we need to do, but we need to be able to be there to do it.

Newsom claims he’s not running for President but his actions, even as buffoonish as they are with this new bill, indicate otherwise. He will discover on his whistle stop social equity tour of Red States that he isn’t as attractive to the rest of the country as he and his team think he is.

Click here to read the full article in California Globe