Gov. Newsom Has a Problem With No-Bid Contracts

This is a tale of two Governors’ disparate treatment by media.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has a problem with no-bid contracts to favored donors, yet he’s barely criticized for it in the media.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis actually used a smart delivery system to get more vaccines to his states’ residents, and was accused by 60 Minutes of favoring a big donor.

Here are several examples of Gov. Newsom’s contracts:

He awarded a no-bid contract worth over $221 million this year alone for UnitedHealth subsidiary OptumServe to help with vaccine delivery.

Another no-bid agreement was extended by $61 million.

awarded a $176 million no-bid contract for a UnitedHealth subsidiary to deliver vaccines.

The governor awarded Blue Shield a $15 million contract as the state’s third-party administrator for vaccine distribution.

Last year, the Newsom administration awarded a no-bid $1 billion deal with Chinese company BYD for hundreds of millions of N95 and surgical masks.

These contracts were unnecessary as the state already has an amazing vaccine delivery system in place using retail pharmacies, the way flu vaccines are already delivered annually. It would not have cost the state hundreds of millions of dollars to do this.

Yet, this is exactly what DeSantis did, and 60 Minutes attempted to skewer him for it. But they didn’t have the story they thought they did, because they deceptively edited video of the Florida Governor to make him look guilty.

Katy Grimes, the Editor of the California Globe, is a long-time Investigative Journalist covering the California State Capitol, and the co-author of California’s War Against Donald Trump: Who Wins? Who Loses?