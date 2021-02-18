Gov. Newsom Recall Heading for 2 Million Signatures

By

With the $250,000 the Republican National Committee contributed to the effort to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom, and now with $125,000 from the state GOP, the RecallGavin2020 and Rescue California effort has picked up steam and tops the needed 1.5 signature threshold. The recent contributions will help gather the goal of 2 million signatures, for the added cushion.

The recall could be on the ballot as early as this summer 2021.

And still the governor and his top staff behave as if this is a joke. The Associated Press reported over the weekend:

Dan Newman, Newsom’s chief strategist, said the check confirms the financial partnership between the recall effort and state and national Republicans.

“The facade is gone. It’s never been more clear — they’re admitting that the Republican recall scheme is simple partisan politics,” Newman said in a statement. “Republicans have lost every single state election for 15 years, so they’re trying increasingly desperate, distracting and destructive things.”

Randy Economy, Senior Advisor for RecallGavin2020 told Fox News with new Secretary of State Shirley Weber appointed by Gov. Newsom, she is the final say on whether the recall qualifies for the special election, so the campaign wants to have healthy cushion of 400,000-500,000 extra signatures.

“We know Gov. Newsom is getting desperate right now,” Economy said, “his political career is blowing up before him, so we’re going to keep an eye on Sacramento, and the politics of Sacramento, so that no funny business is going on, to kind of keep ahead of them.”

“We want to get to 2 million signatures and not leave a doubt in anybody’s mind the validity and veracity of our people out there that are working so tirelessly… and they’ve been working like this for months,” Economy said.

“We expect to collect another 400,000 signatures,” Rescue California campaign manager Anne Dunsmore said in a statement, AP reported. With the six-figure donation, “we added a substantial line item to our budget.”

The contribution “will guarantee that we bring in enough additional signatures to hold Gavin Newsom accountable,” she added.

Economy said 300,000 Democrats have downloaded the petition and signed the recall. “It’s something that transcends Democrat and Republican issues. This is specifically about Gavin Newsom and his failed policies, and how he’s shut down the 5th largest economy in the world this past year. I think the political discourse has turned out to be a monster movement here in California. We’ve already been contacted by people in New York and Michigan and other states who want us to help them recall their governor as well.”

When asked by Fox News what the next steps in the recall process are, Economy said “Anywhere from 3 to 500 candidates will come forward to put their names on the ballot,” and then explained that there will be two questions on the ballot:

Shall Governor Newsom be recalled? and Who shall replace him until his term expires in 2023?

“Welcome to Politics 101 here in California today,” he added.

Katy Grimes, the Editor of the California Globe, is a long-time Investigative Journalist covering the California State Capitol, and the co-author of California’s War Against Donald Trump: Who Wins? Who Loses?

This article was originally published by the California Globe.