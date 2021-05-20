Gov. Newsom Sending Vax Checkers Door to Door

Thousands of people hired by the State of California are out knocking on doors asking residents if they’ve been vaccinated. The goal is to target the “vaccine hesitant” and to get as many Californians vaccinated as possible, the Sacramento Bee reports.
This feels rather authoritarian – and a HIPAA violation.
The state is paying $10 million to fund the effort, “which is being led by Healthy Future California and UCLA, in partnership with 70 community-based organizations.”
Healthy Future California is a California Domestic Non-Profit Corporation filed On April 1, 2021. The company’s filing status is listed as Active and its File Number is C4727729. This is weird – Healthy Future California was just created last month?
According to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office, they’ve hired 2,000 people “to make peer-to-peer appeals and provide support to help overcome barriers to vaccinations.”
There are no “barriers” to vaccinations, only people who don’t want to take the vaccine.
These door-to-door vax checks are taking place in Alameda, Fresno, Kern, Los Angeles, Merced, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Sacramento, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Tulare and Ventura counties.
34,804,886 total vaccines have been administered in California.
In California, 39% of residents are fully vaccinated, while another 12% are partially vaccinated, according to the California Department of Public Health. Public health officials have said that at least 70% of the population must be vaccinated in order to achieve herd immunity.
There are reports that 40-50% of health care workers are not taking the vaccine, along with an 40-50% of teachers, and even 40-50% employees at the CDC.
According to the Bee:
Veronica Carrizales, with Healthy Future California, said that community-based organizations are hiring people from the targeted communities to reach out to those very same communities.
Canvassers have so far knocked on more than 231,000 doors, completed more than 1.3 million calls, and have made 13,000 appointments, according to Carrizales.
“For most part people are happy to see us there are their doors,” Carrizales said.
Really? I seriously doubt that.
Katy Grimes, the Editor of the California Globe, is a long-time Investigative Journalist covering the California State Capitol, and the co-author of California’s War Against Donald Trump: Who Wins? Who Loses?
This article was originally published by the California Globe.
Comments
Nuisance – you are a wannabe TYRANT!!!! Have you ever heard of the US Constitution, the CA Constitution, HIPPA, and the Nuremberg Code???? Guess not — as you are violating ALL of those – plus probably a few others. You are an illegal despot!!! Stop wasting our money on your stupid ideas!!!!
A Precursor to the “Gestapo”?
Is not the Citizens life private?
Does Newsom have any constitutional authority to do this?
Newsom has been violating our Constitutional rights for quite some time now.
Even before this Communist Virus showed up. With his violating our states sovereignty with open borders; Our Second Amendment with the back door gun registration of ammo background checks; him and his cabal of thieves have corrupted our ballot box with mail in and harvesting; cheating our children keeping them from a real education and brainwashing for his parties communist acceptance.
Come to my door they will be asked to leave, it is none of their damn business!
Amen!
Woe to the person who knocks on my door! I will chase them off my property! No solicitation! That includes government snoops they have zero right to come on my property! If they do they will get an ear full as I’m chasing them off.
What they want to do is invade your privacy and single you out for harassment. That is what liberals do!
People should request the name, address, employer and employer’s address for anyone coming to their door seeking information, and politely advise them that their actions violate HIPPA and their Federal and State Constitutional rights to privacy.
And the people are free to simply shut the door in their faces. At least, for now….
I wonder if they are also handing out “Revote for Newsom” stickers and stimulus checks while they are hyping the vaccination. Pretty boy just does not get it. If he had simply said “You are all adults out there, follow the experts and live safely” he would be in the cat bird seat like Desantis in Florida. But no, the liberal power hungry genes are who he is. Covid cases are dropping like a rock, thanks to Operation Warp Speed.
People having negative reactions are far less than 1%. The herd is getting better, no thanks to the far lefts Draconian determination to make all things Trump look bad.
LET ME SAVE YOU DUMB ASS DEMOSHITS THE TIME…MY FRIENDS AND I WILL NOT BE TAKING THE VACCINE…LET ME SAY THIS AGAIN FOR YOU SLOW DUMB ASS DEMOSHITS///NOT GOING TO HAPPEN…..YOUR PEOPLE KNOCKING OIN DOORS WILL GET THEIR TEETH KICKED OUT…THAT IS A FACT
Gruesome……..Nazism at it’s best!
There is a reason 50% of law enforcement, fire fighters and hospital employees are not getting the vaccine. We have seen some of the side effects they don’t want to discuss or admit. To save the community we must sacrifice a few. I don’t win the lotto, I win the “other”. Long term effects are not known, it is experimental and there is a 99.9% of a recovery rate. Covid was going away before the treatment program started by the way it is not a vaccine but rather a therapy, mRNA. You will need boosters but the 3rd J & J is a vaccine. What happens when the next China virus heads to town, should we react like this? Not likely but they have managed to shame and scare the crap out of everyone with the likes of flaccid Fauci, hasn’t practiced medicine in 45 years and a whole host of progressive mouth pieces. When anyone reputable wants to discuss covid they shut them down. The Zuckerberg, the Dorsey, the Bezos, you know the billionaires who have money tied up in the pharma, you can never be rich enough apparently.
It’s experimental, when they tried on animals they all died. Trump wants the world vaccinated. There is a reason they are forcing this, keep in mind those in power or Hollywood did not get what they give us!
There is not enough long term research on the vaccine! Also asking that question is a violation of Hippa.