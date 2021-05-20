Gov. Newsom Sending Vax Checkers Door to Door

By

Photo by Daniel Schludi on Unsplash

Thousands of people hired by the State of California are out knocking on doors asking residents if they’ve been vaccinated. The goal is to target the “vaccine hesitant” and to get as many Californians vaccinated as possible, the Sacramento Bee reports.

This feels rather authoritarian – and a HIPAA violation.

The state is paying $10 million to fund the effort, “which is being led by Healthy Future California and UCLA, in partnership with 70 community-based organizations.”

Healthy Future California is a California Domestic Non-Profit Corporation filed On April 1, 2021. The company’s filing status is listed as Active and its File Number is C4727729. This is weird – Healthy Future California was just created last month?

According to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office, they’ve hired 2,000 people “to make peer-to-peer appeals and provide support to help overcome barriers to vaccinations.”

There are no “barriers” to vaccinations, only people who don’t want to take the vaccine.

These door-to-door vax checks are taking place in Alameda, Fresno, Kern, Los Angeles, Merced, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Sacramento, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Tulare and Ventura counties.

34,804,886 total vaccines have been administered in California.

In California, 39% of residents are fully vaccinated, while another 12% are partially vaccinated, according to the California Department of Public Health. Public health officials have said that at least 70% of the population must be vaccinated in order to achieve herd immunity.

There are reports that 40-50% of health care workers are not taking the vaccine, along with an 40-50% of teachers, and even 40-50% employees at the CDC.

According to the Bee:

Veronica Carrizales, with Healthy Future California, said that community-based organizations are hiring people from the targeted communities to reach out to those very same communities.

Canvassers have so far knocked on more than 231,000 doors, completed more than 1.3 million calls, and have made 13,000 appointments, according to Carrizales.

“For most part people are happy to see us there are their doors,” Carrizales said.

Really? I seriously doubt that.

Katy Grimes, the Editor of the California Globe, is a long-time Investigative Journalist covering the California State Capitol, and the co-author of California’s War Against Donald Trump: Who Wins? Who Loses?

This article was originally published by the California Globe.