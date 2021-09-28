Gov. Newsom’s Spin On Jobless Claims

By

There are days when those of us who follow the news feel as though we’re living in a parallel universe. What else could explain the wildly divergent news stories about California’s employment figures?

On September 17, the state’s July unemployment figures were released and the reaction from Gov. Gavin Newsom was a lot of positive spin. Here is what his press office released: “California continues to lead the nation’s economic recovery, creating 44% of the nation’s new jobs in August and ranking third in the nation in rate of job growth this year. These 104,300 new jobs, the fifth time this year of six-figure job growth, represent new paychecks for Californians and new employees on payroll for businesses.”

First, it is important to note that, while the figures are correct, the premise is not. Yes, the 44% new job creation is true, but that hardly means that California is “leading the nation’s economic recovery.”

This rose-colored view of California’s economic recovery is proof of the old adage that there are three kinds of lies: Lies, damn lies, and statistics. What is lacking in this release is both context and perspective.

For those desiring a no-spin perspective of California’s true state of unemployment and other economic metrics, the California Center for Jobs and the Economy (CCJE) produces comprehensive analysis that is far more revealing than politically driven press releases.

As if responding directly to the governor’s statement, CCJE prefaces its report on the July figures with this: “While both the jobs and employment numbers have been better in recent months, they are not yet at levels that would see quick recovery in the state economy.”

