By

In these two-part lively videos on “The Debate” on France 24 English language channel, broadcast on 2/23/17, California Political Review publisher Jim Lacy takes on three commentators on the subject, “Have U.S.-Mexico Relations ‘Hit a Wall?'”

See part 1 here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IZGOPxDuwv8



See part 2 here for more fireworks! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qYoT91iIn5k