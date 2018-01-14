Homeless Dreamers: DACA, Less than Half of It

By

Poor DACA Dreamers trapped in America without a home to go to through no fault of their own. Google counts 64,000,000 million hits. That’s quite a bit of concern expressed for the “turmoil and fear” caused by Trumps threat to end Obama’s executive amnesty program of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival, DACA. That’s a whole bunch of media driven stories to “save the children” some aged 37. The Right talks about anchor babies, the Left, “dreamers.” No surprise Congress and even President Trump are now so sympathetic to the plight of youngsters (some of whom undoubtedly arrived with puppies). The American Dream is a long reach for the dreamers.

Perhaps a caterwauling Congress will take care of them. Democrats in the Senate threaten at shutting down the government believing the Republicans will as usual get the blame. Whatever the merits, there will likely be a law to replace the Obama executive order claiming to merely delay their departure. Now departure seems out of the question.

But wait a minute there are Americans, may we for a minute call them indigenous, native Americans. They were born in the USA, certainly after Columbus. They are documented, birth certified, social security enumerated, Americans also seeking, you guessed it, the American dream. Through little fault of their own they are trapped in their parents basements, guest rooms and garages. They are the homeless poor, the millennium and adulthood denied poor. Many with college degrees work jobs whose incomes do not afford them to pay rent let alone own their own homes. From birth through 34, there are over 75 million of such folks according to the 2010 census. That’s surely a lot of dreams denied. About 75 times the number of DACA Dreamers facing denial of a newly discovered entitlement.

We know where very many of these dreamers live — California which state leads the nation at the top and at the bottom in housing prices, also homeless ness, poverty, food stamps, welfare, Medicare, utility bills, gasoline prices, bike paths, HOV lanes, bicycling, hiking, surfing, endangered species, teacher salaries, remedial education, public employee salaries and pensions, public sector unions, foreign languages, sanctuary cities, and oh yes, not so coincidentally, government spending, taxes, and regulations.

Yes, some American Dreamers have high paying jobs in Silicon Valley, but live in trailer parks, in their cars or commute 3-5 hours a day to the off-the-coast counties because of housing shortages and high prices. This California dystopia, wishing it was Venezuela, or perhaps Zimbabwe, has driven some of the dreamer parents into poverty and into lower costing and lower taxing states.

Indigenous American dreamers of all colors, ethnicities and genders, are in dire straits through no fault of their own. Elitist NIMBY, environmental and labor regulations have driven several generations of Californians into a no to slow growth economy of stagnant wages and diminishing opportunities. Manufacturing and small businesses disappear, evaporate daily.

California is the future of America. No longer golden, it heavily regulates gold mining and imports sand and gravel as well as immigrants. Welcome to the Golden State where the war on liberty and capitalism extends into the future where a new nation, CALEXIT, may be aborning, where national socialism, very far from God, is envisioned just around the corner.

For the DACAs, either get in line or go to California … Oh, you are already there? Stop whining. You get whatever you ask for in the sanctuary state. Who needs Congress or Trump when you have the California Legislature and Governor Moonbeam 2.0 saving the children as well as the climate of the planet?

Meanwhile among the forgotten middle of America, shutting down the government for the sake of amnesty and a hollow military just may not go down so well. What if the Democrats get rightful credit for shutting down the government for illegal aliens at the expense of both American dreamers and national security. One might even look forward to the midterm elections?

Dr. Roger Canfield’s work on California issues, including immigration, goes back to being a Republican nominee for Congress, work in the California legislature, writing a daily column “Under the dome,” supporting Proposition 187 and supporting minuteman assistance to the Border Patrol. A number of California topics can be found at his http:/americong.com