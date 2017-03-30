You are here: Home / Top Stories / “I hope there is not blood on the hands of these judges” – Jim Lacy on Travel Ban rulings, Russian hackings – CNN VIDEO

March 30, 2017 By James V. Lacy 2 Comments

In this wide-ranging video commentary from CNN International airing March 29, California Political Review publisher Jim Lacy debates the latest legal ruling against implementation of President Trump’s travel ban and the continuing reports on the Russian hacking in the 2016 election.

http://www.snappytv.com/tc/4323520

Lacy.CNN

 

