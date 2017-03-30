“I hope there is not blood on the hands of these judges” – Jim Lacy on Travel Ban rulings, Russian hackings – CNN VIDEO

In this wide-ranging video commentary from CNN International airing March 29, California Political Review publisher Jim Lacy debates the latest legal ruling against implementation of President Trump’s travel ban and the continuing reports on the Russian hacking in the 2016 election.
http://www.snappytv.com/tc/4323520
My opinion is that the Democrats do not want a Republic, nor a Democracy, what they want is a Dictatorship, much like they have achieved in the state of California.
Democrats do NOT care about this country or its citizens.. they care NOTHING about the welfare and safety of this country… until they are faced with the death or injury of one of their own family members, they will never wake up