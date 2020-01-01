In California, More Laws Mean Less Freedom

By

Progressives in California, more than elsewhere, forget the history and inspiration behind the founding of the United States. Our very system of government – with divided powers among the three branches of government – reflects an effort to ensure that political power never becomes consolidated in one person or institution.

The same is true with respect to the federal government’s relationship to the states. Again, the national government is (or was intended to be) a government of limited constitutional powers, and powers not specifically enumerated in the Constitution were reserved to the respective states. And capping it all off was a Bill of Rights, the first ten amendments to the Constitution.

If it isn’t obvious by now, it should be. The primary function of government in America, either at the national level or by the states, is to preserve liberty. But to progressives, this simple statement sounds as foreign as ancient Greek. To them, the primary function of government is to redistribute wealth and expand government into all aspects of our lives. They possess the false belief that decisions by elites who control our public institutions are superior to the decisions made by ordinary citizens.

This “government is better” thinking is reflected in several of the new laws that take effect on January 1st. For example, the controversial Assembly Bill 5, which severely restricts the use of “independent contractors,” has the potential of inflicting real damage to California’s gig economy as companies will no longer be able to contract with individuals who seek part-time or seasonal work in a way that provides people with flexibility over where and when they work.

Two more new laws which restrict freedom include a mandated increase in California’s minimum wage, which forces employers to pay more to their employees than the market would otherwise require, and a new rent control law prohibiting owners of rental housing from raising rents more than a certain amount annually.

