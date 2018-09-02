It’s no mystery why the cost of housing is so high in California

By

If Sherlock Holmes was investigating the mysterious disappearance of new housing construction in California, he and Watson might be in Los Angeles County right now.

There they would have observed the county Regional Planning Commission this week as it approved the project known as Centennial, a new community of 19,000 homes on 12,500 acres in the Antelope Valley on the Tejon Ranch.

The Centennial project has been in the works for so long that a news story about the approval was accompanied by a photograph of Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger looking over maps of the land with the developers in 2008.

Approval by the Regional Planning Commission is just one step in the process of getting the go-ahead to build the new homes. The project now goes before the L.A. County Board of Supervisors.

You really need good genes to be a housing developer in California. If the average life expectancy in your family is less than 95 years, choose another field, or another state.

Holmes and Watson might have been puzzled by the ferocious resistance to the Centennial project, as speaker after speaker voiced objections during more than two hours of public comment ahead of the Regional Planning Commission’s vote.

A representative of the Center for Biological Diversity complained that “isolated leapfrog development” was a threat to “the affordability and health of the entire metropolitan area,” when “L.A. could be an innovative leader in urban planning” by “prioritizing transit-accessible affordable housing.” The Center for Biological Diversity is unhappy that an estimated 75,000 new vehicle trips a day will be generated by the Centennial project as residents drive into Los Angeles to work. …

