Jerry Brown Blames California’s Coming Insolvency on Prop. 13

Gov. Jerry Brown is blaming California’s coming insolvency on Proposition 13, which was passed in response to his first term policies in the late 1970s.
Gov. Brown has been warning Californians since May that the state’s eight-year economic expansion will not last forever, and the next “moderate recession” could cause state revenues to fall by $55 billion over the following three years.
To put the size of such a challenge in perspective, California’s annual spending budget for general government payroll and benefits is only $10 billion.
At the Jan. 10 press conference following release of his last proposed 2018-19 state budget, Brown blamed Proposition 13 three times for the precarious financial condition he has had to wrestle with in his four terms as governor of the Golden State.
Jerry Brown was 36 when he was first elected governor in 1974. He ran in his first election campaign in 1974 on a promise to pass a Balanced Budget Amendment to fight Gov. Ronald Reagan’s deficit spending. But once in office, Brown fought oil company drilling and arrogantly pushed for new spending on expensive environmental mandates.
With inflation rampant and senior citizens scared that unlimited increases in property tax would take their homes, Howard Jarvis rallied voters to gathered hundreds of thousands of signatures to put Proposition 13 on the ballot in 1978. Despite opposition from Brown and every Democrat politician in Sacramento, the initiative passed with a 62.6 percent majority. Brown was forced to slash spending by $5 billion, or 20 percent.
Gov. Brown told reporters 40 year later, “The passage of Proposition 13, and the insertion of the state government into local funding and local decision-making, has radically changed the nature of California government.”
Brown remained quiet in June 2015 when the Democrat super-majority in the California Legislature wanted to put an amendment on the state ballot to eliminate Prop 13 restrictions on taxing commercial and industrial property.
But with polling for split-roll never receiving over 50 percent support, Gov. Brown ended the tax increase push in October when he told real estate interests that Prop 13 was California’s “political third rail” and that he would not support any vote to change the law.
Gov. Brown has proposed a $190.3 billion balanced budget for the 2018-19 fiscal year beginning July 1. It is the sixteenth and last budget in his four terms as governor. Brown’s budget proposal includes a $5 billion allocation to his voter-approved Proposition 2 “rainy day” fund, bringing the total reserve fund to $13.5 billion.
Breitbart News reported that Brown’s conservative budget proposal is a direct challenge to his own party. His former Democrat allies in the California legislature announced a budget plan in December that includes spending $4.3 billion more than on social justice issues — including providing illegal aliens with eligibility for California’s Medicaid program; expanding a tax credit for the working poor; boosting preschool and child care; and increasing college scholarships to reduce reliance on student loans.
This article was originally published by Breitbart.com/California
Well, well, well! Can you believe it, Prop 13 has been on the books for how long? And the State still hasn’t adjusted to it. I’d call that miss management or incompetence.
People like our governor think it is unfair that he should have to stop free education and health care for illegals, or that his high speed boondoogle should be fully funded on the backs of taxpayers and Prop 13 is stealing money from him! But lets not give homeowners a break? And lets no mention his twin tunnels and the all the other freebeeies coming out of Sacramento. I can only pray that maybe, just maybe, the Feds will show up and arrest Brown and his gang for harboring criminals and illegals. Bet the stock market would bust 30K that day!
Brown and our ever popular socialist Kevin Deleon has no interest in serving the Citizen’s of California, their interests lie in getting the illegals amnesty so they can vote the Democratic ticket. And lets not forget the criminals, all them felons, in and out of jail need to be voting the Democrat ticket too, it is only fair. Our current cop killer on trial, who wants to kill more, needs to be able to vote also, He will probably get to vote when he should be hung by the neck until he’s dead!
Day by day, I’m coming to a realization that I do not like Democrats.
Brown is totally un-American! His thinking parallels Marxism. He has proven over and over his incompetence. The word budget to him means spend ,spend, spend. People and business continue to leave California and that’s a smart move.
Notice the constant here – Jerry Brown is THE WORST POLITICIAN to ever hit California…
My parents RAILED against him when I was in High School, and his policies and LACK of leadership significantly contributed to my decision to ABANDON my home state, where I had planned to live all of my life…
Unfortunately, Brown’s anti-business policies and lack of control over “the alcaldes” that constitute the majority of the legislators in power in California has literally CHASED employers from California.
I have FIRSTHAND proof of this as SEVERAL companies that WERE headquartered in San Francisco (Pelosi-ville) have relocated their US headquarters to the metro Denver area where we now live (amongst a majority of our neighbors, who relocated from Sherman Oaks, San Diego, Atascadero and Ventura County, like us)
THANK YOU Jesuit Jerry, you have COMPLETELY EFFED UP my home state as a place to live and earn a living….
Thank Goodness for Southwest, because the climate is one thing that Moonbeam and his miniones cannot screw up…we’ll be back to visit, but we cashed out before the next big earthquake resets your property values down 25-35% like it did for 2-3 YEARS following the Northridge quake….
Too bad most Californians aren’t paying attention to the mismanagement that’s directly affecting them out of Sacramento, lulled into complacency by the mild climate and “the good life”….
Things are great until they wake up and realize that they aren’t…and then it’ll be too late to do anything about it….
Good luck to all that are stuck there, for whatever reason….
Califiornia resident and Brown is a dumb ass liar. The demwits need money for their mafia style unions. Prop 13 was the best thing to happen to Californians and Jerry Brown is the most corrupt asswipe in CA history..
Got riled up there and forgot to mention the companies:
Charles Schwab: maintains a FIGUREHEAD office presence in the financial district of San Francisco, but the MAIN corporate support center is now a MASSIVE campus built at the I-25/C470 interchange in Lone Tree, Colorado…
Xero : Expanding out of San Francisco to Denver
Accelo : Same as Xero
There are others…
What a lying SOS.
CA doesn’t have a taxing problem, CA has a spending problem;
and Moonbeam has been in the forefront of spending since he first got in politics on the LACC Board.
He’s so wrong on so many counts. Gee, maybe that’s what’s wrong with the State of Taxifornia