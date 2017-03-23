In this segment from CNN International broadcast March 22, California Political Review publisher Jim Lacy comments on irrelevance of Russian hacking to election result, Democrats colluding with unethical journalists to elect Hillary Clinton, and defends Congressman Devon Nunes’ revelations about surveillance and widespread dissemination of Trump transition officials private conversations that had nothing to do with foreign intelligence.
Jim Lacy Defends Nunes on Revealing Questionable Trump Surveillance – CNN VIDEO
The Democrats have selective outrage. The Chinese were hacking into our systems under Obama’s reign, yet no Chinese officials were sent back to China from the U.S. Also, since it was not Obama physically spying on Trump (just agencies involved with Obama), that makes Trumps’s tweet false? Just like “wiretapping” instead of “surveillance” does? Down the rabbit hole, indeed.