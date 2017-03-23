You are here: Home / Top Stories / Jim Lacy Defends Nunes on Revealing Questionable Trump Surveillance – CNN VIDEO

Jim Lacy Defends Nunes on Revealing Questionable Trump Surveillance – CNN VIDEO

March 23, 2017 By James V. Lacy 1 Comment

In this segment from CNN International broadcast March 22, California Political Review publisher Jim Lacy comments on irrelevance of Russian hacking to election result, Democrats colluding with unethical journalists to elect Hillary Clinton, and defends Congressman Devon Nunes’ revelations about surveillance and widespread dissemination of Trump transition officials private conversations that had nothing to do with foreign intelligence.

