In this video airing Sunday, August 5 on Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s “Weekend Breakfast,” California Political Review Publisher Jim Lacy handicaps the US midterm elections, discusses Trump and the media, explains the constitutional process of impeachment and why the President could not be impeached, and details the booming U.S. economy under Donald Trump.
Jim Lacy on midterm election analysis, Trump tweets, and booming U.S. economy – VIDEO
August 5, 2018 By 1 Comment
FISA abuse, 20 pages unredacted may soon occur exposing the corruption that media were complicit in. Pedophilia may be an issue, MS 13 beheadings also.Top the exposure with the economy and we’ll soon see the true direction of the momentum on either side.