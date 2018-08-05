You are here: Home / Top Stories / Jim Lacy on midterm election analysis, Trump tweets, and booming U.S. economy – VIDEO

August 5, 2018 By James V. Lacy 1 Comment

In this video airing Sunday, August 5 on Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s “Weekend Breakfast,” California Political Review Publisher Jim Lacy handicaps the US midterm elections, discusses Trump and the media, explains the constitutional process of impeachment and why the President could not be impeached, and details the booming U.S. economy under Donald Trump.

