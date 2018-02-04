You are here: Home / Top Stories / Jim Lacy Rips Obama Administration, FBI for Surveilling Trump Campaign; Comments on SOTU

Jim Lacy Rips Obama Administration, FBI for Surveilling Trump Campaign; Comments on SOTU

February 4, 2018 By James V. Lacy 2 Comments

In this clip from Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s “Weekend Breakfast” airing 2/4/18, author/commentator Jim Lacy offers his take on the release of a memo by House Republicans detailing abuses by the FBI and Obama Justice Department to surveil the Trump campaign.

