In this clip from Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s “Weekend Breakfast” airing 2/4/18, author/commentator Jim Lacy offers his take on the release of a memo by House Republicans detailing abuses by the FBI and Obama Justice Department to surveil the Trump campaign.
Jim Lacy Rips Obama Administration, FBI for Surveilling Trump Campaign; Comments on SOTU
February 4, 2018 By 2 Comments
Obama administration equals liars, cheats, progressive/leftist/Alinsky mindset. Need I say more?
Rottweiler, you are being way too kind on the OFA, Obama Brownshirts, CPUSA, Progressive/Liberal/Communists by any definition. Taxpayer money was spent covertly by a subversive dirtbag organization to keep control of the empty headed.