John Cox agrees Travis Allen is the Leader California Needs

In the race for California Governor one thing has been clear, Travis Allen is the leader that John Cox follows. On every major issue, Travis Allen has lead the way and John Cox has reluctantly followed.

Trump:

On May 4th, 2016 Travis Allen wrote an op-ed in the Orange County Register calling on Republicans to unify behind Donald Trump.

For months, John Cox refused to say who he was going to vote for. After the election, he finally admitted that he opposed Donald Trump and voted for Libertarian Gary Johnson. Finally, in January of 2018, a year and half after Travis Allen urged Republicans to support Donald Trump, John Cox finally came around to supporting Donald Trump.

Border Wall:

Far before he was running for Governor, Allen has been clear in his support for securing the border and building a border wall. Including in his OC Register op-ed urging Republicans to support Donald Trump.

On the other hand, when speaking with Univision on January 13, 2017, John Cox opposed building a border wall. Just 17 days later, he once again decided to follow Travis Allen’s position and tweeted out that he supports the border wall.

Gas Tax:

On May 4, 2017, Travis Allen introduced the first statewide measure to repeal the gas tax. He signed up thousands of volunteers and traveled the state building the movement to repeal the gas tax.

Six months later, on October 18, 2017, John Cox made a donation to help gather signatures to repeal the gas tax and called himself a leader on the issue.

Sanctuary State:

On January 2, 2018, Travis Allen was the first to call on Jeff Sessions and the US Department of Justice to sue California, and stop the unconstitutional sanctuary state law.

A day later, John Cox announces that he too is going to go on Fox News to oppose Sanctuary State.

Reject SB 54:

On March 22, 2018 Travis Allen started a statewide opt-out movement calling on cities and counties to reject the Sanctuary State law.

Two weeks later, on April 3, 2018 John Cox holds a press conference calling cities and counties to reject SB 54.

In June, we know what we will get with Travis Allen, a leader that is not afraid to take a stand on the major issues facing California. With John Cox, we will get a follower and who knows who he will be following.