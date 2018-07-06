You are here: Home / Top Stories / Kamala Harris Claims ‘Eight Immigrants’ Signed Declaration – See the Internet’s Reaction

Kamala Harris Claims ‘Eight Immigrants’ Signed Declaration – See the Internet’s Reaction

July 6, 2018 By Benny Johnson 1 Comment

Even though the Fourth of July is seen as a holiday of unity for all Americans, there were still some in the political world who chose to use the holiday to send a partisan message.

In particular, Democratic Senator and potential 2020 candidate Kamala Harris tweeted odd political commentary on Wednesday’s holiday, erroneously claiming that “eight immigrants” signed the Declaration of Independence.

It is a historical fact that of the 56 people signed the document, the vast majority of which were American-born. The point is also strange because America was not an independent nation at the time and therefore had no immigration laws of its own yet. It is safe to say the internet reacted badly to the Democrat Senator’s tweet.

