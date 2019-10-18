Kamala Harris Demands That Warren Promise To Ban Trump From Twitter

By

When it comes to politics, Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris (D–Calif.) is “For The People.” When it comes to Twitter, though, she would like to put the fate of President Donald Trump’s account in the hands of one powerful man: CEO Jack Dorsey.

“He and his account should be taken down,” said Harris during Tuesday night’s debate, facing off against Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D–Mass.) who declined to support the move.

Harris made her original case in an October 1 letter to the tech CEO. “These are blatant threats. We need a civil society, not a civil war,” Harris wrote, referring to Trump’s noxious tweets about the Ukraine call whistleblower. “These tweets represent a clear intent to baselessly discredit the whistleblower and officials in our government who are following the proper channels to report allegations of presidential impropriety, all while making blatant threats that put people at risk and our democracy in danger.”

As Reason‘s Elizabeth Nolan Brown points out, Trump’s tweets “are many things—irresponsible, divisive, and unbecoming of a president, to say the very least. His posts accusing Schiff of treason and suggesting he should be arrested (for comments Schiff made on the House floor recently) may even be unconstitutional.”

So how should Trump be held accountable for his tweets, many of which could merit support for impeachment? Should lawmakers be able to access them? Should the American people be allowed to decide what they think of his erratic rants, many of which contain policy prescriptions? Or should one man have the power to press a button and erase it all?

Certainly not the latter. …

