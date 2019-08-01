Kamala Harris Hypocrisy Exposed at 2nd Debate

By

On night two of the second Democratic debate held in Detroit, U.S. Senator Kamala Harris came under sharp criticism from her opponent for both her policy stances, including “Medicare for All”, and her record as California attorney general.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard called out Sen. Kamala Harris’ hypocrisy when it comes to criminal justice reform.



Harris has branded herself as a “progressive prosecutor,” but her record as California’s Attorney General and San Francisco’s district attorney raised questions for Gabbard. Namely, Harris “put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations and laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana.”



“Kamala Harris was a failed Attorney General of California, and tonight she was exposed for the fraud she is. As Harris and the 2020 Democrats continue their full embrace of socialist ideas, we wish them luck convincing people to vote for these failed Democrat policies.” – Trump Victory Spokesperson Samantha Zager