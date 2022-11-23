Kevin McCarthy Calls on DHS Chief Alejandro Mayorkas to Resign Over Border ‘Disaster’

By

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called for Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to step down during a Tuesday visit to the Texas border with Mexico.

If President Biden’s border chief does not resign, the California Republican — who will likely become speaker of the House in January — promised to launch investigations into Mayorkas next year and potentially impeach the homeland secretary over his handling of the crisis at the southern border.

“If Secretary Mayorkas does not resign, House Republicans will investigate every order, every action and every failure to determine whether we can begin impeachment inquiries,” McCarthy said at a news conference in El Paso, Texas.

“We will use the power of the purse and the power of subpoena. Let me be clear, those responsible for this disaster will be held accountable,” McCarthy added.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), who is set to lead the House Judiciary Committee next year and would oversee impeachment proceedings if they occurred, released a statement backing McCarthy’s threat.

“Leader McCarthy is right. Americans deserve accountability for the unprecedented crisis on the southwest border. Republicans will hold Secretary Mayorkas accountable for his failure to enforce immigration law and secure the border through all means necessary,” Jordan wrote.

The nearly 2.4 million crossings at the southern border recorded over the 12 months ending Sept. 30 were the highest on record.

Last week, Mayorkas acknowledged during a Senate hearing that the US is facing a “migration crisis” days after claiming the border with Mexico was secure.

Concerns have grown that the migrant crisis could further spiral out of control with the end of the pandemic-era Title 42 border security protocol.

Title 42 allowed law enforcement officials to remove border crossers, including asylum seekers, for public health reasons without first hearing their cases to stay in the US.

A federal court ruled earlier this month that the policy must come to an end by Dec. 21.

