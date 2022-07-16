L.A. County Hits ‘High’ COVID Level; Countdown to Indoor Mask Mandate

By

Los Angeles County has reached a “high” level of COVID-19 and has begun a countdown to the re-imposition of indoor mask mandates, according to county health director Barbara Ferrer on Thursday.

As Breitbart News reported earlier in the week, county officials had warned that a mask mandate could be re-imposed by month’s end if the ongoing surge of highly contagious variants of coronavirus continued:

The county’s public health website is registering a dramatic rise in test positivity rate and hospitalization, though deaths remain flat.

According to a briefing Thursday by L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer, authorities will reimpose the indoor mask mandate if hospitalizations — currently at 8.4. per 100,000 — reach 10 per 100,000 and stay there for two weeks.

The rise of new and highly contagious variants of COVID-19 is driving the new surge in infections.

On Thursday, Ferrer announced (via KABC-7) that according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) standards for community levels of COVID-19, the county had entered the “high” level — driven by data showing 10.5 hospital admissions per 100,000 people — an 88% increase since a month ago.

Ferrer added that if the community level remains high through July 28, the county would immediately begin to reimpose indoor mask mandates on July 29.

