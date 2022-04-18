L.A. Times’ pathetic attempts to smear Rick Caruso

By

You can tell that Rick Caruso is making progress in his campaign for Mayor of Los Angeles when the Los Angeles Times initiates and engages its’ relentless smear machine in semi-weekly reports to establish that the self-made The Grove billionaire developer is the terrible person he is not.

A recent poll co-sponsored by the Times shows that Caruso is leading South Central L.A.’s progressive Democratic Congresswoman Karen Bass by 24% to 23%. Caruso stood at 8% in a prior poll, but with an advertising campaign underway since then, his support has tripled while Bass has lost ground.

Bass is the Progressive Left and corporate media’s sweet-heart to be L.A.’s next Mayor. She continually receives fawning attention from systemic liberal legacy outlets like the New York Times, (From Outsider to Insider: Karen Bass’s Unexpected Journey to Power), or other woke publications, (Karen Bass’s L.A. mayoral run reflects a political career of progressive leadership). She apparently likes Communist Cuba, and some thought that should disqualify her for consideration as Joe Biden’s Vice-President back in the day.

Caruso, a successful Los Angeles businessman and lawyer, has given generously of time and effort to southern California institutions such as Pepperdine University Law School, which now bears his name; and the University of Southern California, were he ably served as Chairman of the Board and helped correct a most difficult time for the university. He also served exemplarily as a volunteer leader of the Los Angeles Police Commission, after turbulent times required some real attention at LAPD.

So, now that Caruso is a threat to Bass, he has become a threat to institutional liberalism’s stranglehold on political power in Los Angeles county. Caruso is quite different from the woke idea of who should populate positions of power in government. The purveyors of “identify politics” in the Democratic Party don’t like what they see in Caruso. To them, Caruso is not only an outsider, a developer (even with a heart), and a billionaire; he is also a non-Hispanic white male Christian. That is a profile that simply does not show up in Los Angeles County’s power structure, including all the Congressional delegation, its’ representatives in the state Legislature, all the members of the Board of Supervisors, and is a distinct, tiny minority on the Los Angeles City Council.

Thus, the headlines and stories we now read in the Times reveal again-and-again just how bad a person Caruso really is. For example, did you know that as a volunteer on the police commission he only attended 86 meetings?! Outrage! Did you know that up until just TEN years ago he was a Republican?! More outrage! (Never mind that he gave $5,800 in contributions to….Karen Bass.) And what I think is the most pathetic hit on Caruso of all – Did you know that though Rick Caruso says crime is really bad in Los Angeles, that he is stating inaccuracies, because it was actually worse in 1993? (After the Rodney King riots.)

As we get closer to the start of voting on May 10, you can expect many more attempts to spin Rick Caruso into a monster – stuff like “he only paid $1.6 million in taxes” and “why will he not reveal all his tax returns”, a question they never insisted upon on former Governor Jerry Brown, who never, ever disclosed a tax return in his entire political career. If you are politically savvy, you will be able to read the tea leaves – the more emphatic the Times gets making Caruso the villain, the better their own polling will be showing Caruso to be the winner.

Southern California can use a leader that is committed to fighting the epidemic of addicted street people and giving them better options in life than more of the same. We need to crack down on the criminal gang-members, take away their guns, and make them fully accountable to society for their anti-social behaviors. We need some hope that Los Angeles can become a cleaner, safer place again with a palpable, positive future. The candidate to do that is definitely not Cuba-fan Karen Bass. It is Rick Caruso.

