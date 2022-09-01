LA Times/ UC Berkeley Poll on LA Mayor’s Race Is Not Credible

By

The Los Angeles Times/UC Berkeley poll released this week shows that Congresswoman Karen Bass has a 21 point lead among likely voters over her opponent in the General election, philanthropist/developer Rick Caruso. Don’t believe the poll. It is a flawed poll with a history of “systemic liberal bias” that results in inaccuracy that always favors the Left side, whether a ballot measure or a candidate. These inaccurate polls then become tools used by an uncritical media, their inaccuracies appear in and are repeated in news reports and editorials, and in the process some voters may just stay home based on the wrong premises. That is called “voter suppression” and in this current era of high skepticism about the integrity of our elections, it is wrong.

The many historical examples of the huge failures of the Los Angeles Times/UC Berkeley poll to be predictive of actual voter sentiment are almost unreported in the media other than my blog posts. But among the many factual examples, the best are found in the same poll’s highly inaccurate polling of ballot measures in the 2020 California November election.

For example, in late September 2020, the poll issued a press release on four of the statewide ballot measures, namely Props. 15, 16, 21 and 22. The Berkeley poll had the Proposition 15 tax hike leading by 15 points (it lost losing by 3), Proposition 16 losing by 8 points (it won by 12 points), Proposition 21 “has voters split evenly” in the poll, but it lost by almost 20 points on election day, and the big one, Proposition 22, favored by 3 points when it won on election day by about 17 points. Please note that the failures here were all “double digit” ones!

How could the Berkeley poll be so wildly wrong? Not just closely wrong, but unequivocally wrong! The pollsters might argue that it was predictive but “only at the time”. But the counter to that is the poll and press was released just a week and a half before active “early voting” started in the state. Logically, the polling clearly was NOT predictive, it was wrong. To what extent does the error factor evidence a bias? Pollsters will say the poll was not biased, or that perhaps there were technically adjustments that should have been made in the samples of voters. Yet if you look at the actual results of the four measures polled for the September 22 press release, the common denominator is a deep under count of the side of the initiative endorsed by the Republican party.

The problem was not just with the September 22, 2020 poll. Los Angeles Times/UC Berkeley poll did announce poll results again closer to the election for the period October 16-23, 2020 and they did adjust their numbers slightly in favor of what became the winning side, but they were still way off of the actual result and appear to again poll in bias in favor of the Democratic Party position. In this subsequent poll on Proposition 22, 46% were reported as “Yes”, 42% was reported as “No,” and 12% were “Undecided.” If one is to believe in the validity of this allegedly “unbiased” academic poll, one has to believe that 100% of the “Undecided” vote ended up voting “Yes” on Proposition 22, since on election day the Yes side grew by slightly more than the entire 12% “undecided” tally reported in the poll. No way that happened. The poll was simply wildly wrong in the voting result.

There are many other similar examples of “systemic liberal bias” in the Los Angeles Times/UC Berkeley poll. Before the Presidential primary election in California in 2020, the poll gave socialist Senator Bernie Sanders a 17 point lead. Once again, the poll did not match the election day result by a wide margin, with Sanders winning, but by 8 points, not 17, an almost double-digit fail. In the Presidential election in November 2020, the poll issued a release stating Joe Biden had a 39 point lead over Donald Trump. The result was surely in Biden’s favor, but by a 29 point lead, another double digit failure for the poll.

So now the Los Angeles Times/UC Berkeley poll is saying Caruso is behind by 21 points. But we know this is from a poll that has repeatedly underreported support for the “other than Left” side of an issue or candidate. That is the first reason to think critically of the poll. The next reason is to question their “turn out model.” This is the tinkering pollsters do with actual data to manipulate a result. Usually the “turn out model” favors older and more conservative voters, who statistically are shown to vote with more passion and consistency than younger voters. These voters are known to political professionals as “high propensity voters.” However, in a highly suspect twist, the poll has employed a unique “turn out model” that must favor high levels of voting by young voters in comparison to typical “high propensity” voters. It is a hugely questionable model that has not been subjected to enough scrutiny in the press. The big lead is based on what I believe is a faulty turn out model. So what matters is the “registered voter” result of all voters in the survey, before the numbers are manipulated.

According to the press reports, Bass actually leads in the poll by 12 points among all registered voters, 43% to 31%, with a 3% margin of error. The poll had a large sample, which is a good thing and gives these results some validity. According to these results, Caruso can be seen as behind, but not as having lost a huge amount of ground, if the margin of error is factored in his favor. Because of the liberal bias of the poll, it should be! I think a truer glimpse of this research is that Caruso is about 8 points behind, not much different from the primary election result, and that he has his work cut out for him. And the rich vein of potential support the polling reveals is with the Latino community, which Caruso factually won in the primary. If Caruso can lift Latino vote in the General election, he will have a path to victory, regardless of suppression polls.