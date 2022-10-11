Leaked Audio: Latino LA City Council Members Martinez, Cedillo, de León Make Racist Remarks, Mock Council Colleagues

By

With Democrats running everything, they are now attacking each other

Three Latino members of the Los Angeles City Council and a labor official held a conversation in October 2021 that included racist remarks, derisive statements about their colleagues, the Daily Mail reported. LA Council President Nury Martinez is recorded saying that (white councilman) Mike Bonin handled his young Black son as though he were an “accessory.”

The Los Angeles Times broke the story, but because it is behind a paywall, not many can access it.

The recording was of LA Council President Nury Martinez, council members Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León, as well as Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera. The three council members are under pressure to resign.

“De León seemed to agree with his colleague’s comments, as he compared Bonin bringing his kid around LA to ‘when Nury brings her little yard bag or the Louis Vuitton bag,’ according to the leaked audio,” the Daily Mail reported.

“Further into the dialogue, Martinez described the minor as ‘su negrito’, a derogatory expression in Spanish for a black person, and ‘ese changuito,’ which translates to ‘that little monkey.’”

“’F— that guy,’ Martinez said, followed by something inaudible. ‘He’s with the Blacks,’” SF Gate reported Council President Nury Martinez discussing Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.

It was only a matter of time. With California’s Supermajority of Democrats running everything in the state and California’s largest cities, they are now attacking each other. It was bound to happen. They pretend they don’t notice or care about obvious differences in people, but they focus on them more than those they routinely accuse of racism.

Nury Martinez has been caught speaking like an intolerant prejudiced political elitist. Former Assemblyman Gil Cedillo, the same. The buffoonish former Assemblyman and Senator Kevin de León has his own race issues; his real name is Kevin Alexander. He changed it to de León.

This is textbook identity politics run amok.

When voters reward politicians for phony gestures of identity, it just promulgates leaders to be race-obsessed meanies, a learned colleague observed.

Case-in-point: isn’t it interesting the strange coincidence of other phony Democrat politicians making up identity-political names — Bill DeBlasio (born Warren Wilhelm Jr.), Beto O’Rourke (born Robert Francis O’Rourke). State Senator Kevin de León (born Kevin Alexander). Former Assemblyman and LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa (born Tony Villar).

SF Gate reported the labor union went after the Los Angeles Times for daring to report the story. “Julie Gutman Dickinson, a lawyer representing the L.A. County Federation of Labor, sent a letter saying the conversation was ‘recorded in violation of California’s privacy and recording laws on LA County Federation of Labor property.’ If The Times published information from it, ‘it is condoning this illegal conduct,’ she added.”

Daily Mail reported that Bonin told the LA Times he felt ‘disgusted and angry and heartsick’ by the leaked audio.”‘It’s fair game to attack me but my son?’ he added, calling for the resignation of all three city Latino council members. ‘You have to be pretty petty and insecure and venomous to attack a child. He wasn’t even 3 years old.”

“‘Other than that, I’m speechless.’”

Click here to read the full article in the California Globe